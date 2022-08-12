 Going to Barrel & Flow? What to drink, hear, and see at this year's Black beer fest | Pittsburgh City Paper

Going to Barrel & Flow? What to drink, hear, and see at this year's Black beer fest

By

click to enlarge A man smiles and holds his hands together proudly across is chest as a woman tries a glass of beer while a man and woman on either side of him look on and smile
Photo: Courtesy of Epicenter
Barrel & Flow Fest

At this point, Barrel & Flow Fest needs little introduction. Year by year, the celebration of Black beer, Black music, and Black culture has grown in influence not just locally, but on an international level. It’s pretty simple what it is at this point; one of the most important and impressive beer festivals in the world.

So instead of re-hashing all the things that make the festival great, let’s take a look at some of what you can expect if you’re attending on Saturday:

Biggest Hype Beer

Other Half x Rock Leopard - “What’s the Scenario?”
Not to be cliche, but anytime Other Half is involved, there’s a chance it’ll be on the most hyped beer list. The Brooklyn-based legends will be cooking up a new version of their famous IPAs, and they’re doing it with Britain’s Black-owned Rock Leopard Brewery, which also qualifies it for the furthest distance that a brewery is traveling for the festival.

Best Label Design

Levante x Four City x SVRVH Designs - “Fine Hearts”
With Barrel & Flow, this might be the hardest category to choose. With every label being done by a Black artist specifically for the fest, the beer is accompanied by a series of stunning graphics. But this design by SVRVH Designs is just beautiful, and immediately draws your eye to the Strawberry Hefe these breweries have concocted.


click to enlarge A woman and a man standing close to each other with huge smiles
Photo provided
Pittsburgh musicians Jacquea Mae and Byron Nash

Best Musical Act

NASH.V.ILL
Listen, I’m not being creative here, but NASH.V.ILL, the brainchild of brilliant Pittsburgh guitarist Byron Nash and vocalist Jacquea Mae, deserves the headliner slot for a reason. A mix of funk, rock, soul, spoken word, and so much more that is guaranteed to bring down the house.

click to enlarge A can of beer with "Steel City Sunshine" written on the label above a smiling illustration of a sun sits next to a glass of beer
Photo: Courtesy of Grist House
Steel City Sunshine from Grist House and Wiz Khalifa

Most Unique Collaboration

Grist House x Wiz Khalifa - “Steel City Sunshine”
A collab between one of Pittsburgh’s most iconic craft breweries and … Wiz Khalifa and the rest of Taylor Gang? Yeah, that’s a moment. This wheat ale brewed with terpenes will probably be both delicious and as unique as the people involved in making it.

Most Underrated Brewery to Watch For

Dream State Brewing
Another category that has so many choices, but if you’re there Saturday, make sure to try out Florida’s Dream State, and their collab with local legends Voodoo Brewery. Dream State, a Black-owned start-up from Miami, is hitting the hype that most new breweries only dream of, and they’re just getting going. Might as well get them now while you can.

Best Food Spot to Hit

Sooo Delicious Kitchen
Look, it’s pretty simple. You’re drinking a lot of beers in the sun, right? So there is literally no better way to combat that than soaking them up with decadent waffles, fried chicken, and mac bowls. It’s a winning formula to get the most out of your indulgence.
Barrel & Flow Fest. 12-9 p.m. (VIP), 3-9 p.m. (Early Access), 5-9 p.m. (General Admission.) Sat. Aug. 13. The Stacks at 3 Crossings. 2865 Railroad St., Strip District. $27-215. barrelandflow.com

Trending

Speaking of Barrel & Flow

Hofbräuhaus Pittsburgh manager reinstated after allegations of racism stemming from craft beer festival

By Ryan Deto

Hofbräuhaus Pittsburgh manager reinstated after allegations of racism stemming from craft beer festival

Five of the best beers from Barrel & Flow Fest

By Owen Gabbey

Five of the best beers from Barrel &amp; Flow Fest

A collaborative beer fest, an iced tea takeover, Ace Hotel drama, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Lisa Cunningham

A collaborative beer fest, an iced tea takeover, Ace Hotel drama, and more Pittsburgh food news
More »

Tags

Latest in Drink

Barrel and Flow Fest announces Ale Trail and new sponsorship

By Dani Janae

Barrel and Flow Fest announces Ale Trail and new sponsorship

Festival brings wild beer (literally) from across the world to Pittsburgh

By Owen Gabbey

Two friends sitting on a bench in a rural setting, drinking beers.

The 5 best light beers in Pittsburgh

By Owen Gabbey

The 5 best light beers in Pittsburgh

Marg Madness aims to find the best margaritas in Pittsburgh

By CP Marketing Team

Marg Madness aims to find the best margaritas in Pittsburgh
More »
More Drink »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 10-16, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Two tacos in a paper tray.

Coraopolis Mexican market and taco stand provides exquisite tacos

By Ladimir Garcia

Pittsburgh Restaurant Week(s), pretzel salad facts, and more Pittsburgh food news

Pittsburgh Restaurant Week(s), pretzel salad facts, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

A bar at the Woods House

A fine Scottish pub serving mostly American food

By Jamie Wiggan

Best Pittsburgh spots to celebrate National French Fry Day

Best Pittsburgh spots to celebrate National French Fry Day

By Amanda Waltz

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation