Go on a fall harvest tour in Butler County … at a hemp farm

Fall weather is coming, and the cool breezes mean sweaters, cider, and visits to area farms to play in pumpkin patches. Those traditional fall activities are fun and great, but what if you could do something similar, but in a working hemp farm? We high-ly recommend it.

On Sat., Oct. 2, there will be a special Hemp Farm Tour at PENN’S CHOICE in Parker Township in northern Butler County, and on Sun., Oct. 3, the hemp farm is featuring two special Harvest Your Own events.

“We are so excited to share our farm with the community. We want to give access so that our customers can see first hand the inner workings of a hemp farm operation,” says PENN’S CHOICE co-founder Rebecca Zaccard Gibson. “We also want to offer a fully immersive experience and allow people to harvest their own hemp.”


PENN’S CHOICE is a family-owned hemp farm that specializes in CBG flowers and craft CBD. Hemp is a plant that is related to cannabis, but unlike cannabis contains little to no tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Tickets are currently available for the Hemp Farm tour on Oct. 2, which starts at 4:30 p.m. and includes free samples, light refreshments, choose your own product: 1 ounce salve, CBD bath bomb, or 1 SELFIE (CBD, CBG, or Delta-8). If it rains, the tour will be moved to Oct. 9. Unvaccinated guests are asked to wear masks during the tour, which will take place outdoors and people will be social distancing.
