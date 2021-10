Gnocchi Pumpkin Bowls, Sirloin Season, and more Pittsburgh food news

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of DiAnoia's DiAnoia's Pumpkin Gnocchi Bowl

Nine O'Clock Wines

Pittsburgh Juice Company

DiAnoia’s Eatery

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Wigle Whiskey Werewolf Bourbon

Walnut Grill

Con Alma

Pittsburgh City Paper

The Yard

Wigle Whiskey

Best Thing I Ate This Week



click to enlarge CP Photo: Lisa Cunningham Haluski from Pierogies Plus

— Lisa Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief

What pairs better with a nice glass of wine than a rich pasta dish? Nine O'Clock Wines has created a special offer combining these two indulgences. For $50, you can get a bottle of Slovenian chardonnay with fresh pasta from Sincerely, Pasta. The pasta comes with a serving suggestion for an easy-to-make sauce, as well as cooking instructions. Sign up by Thu., Oct. 14 at the website listed above.The team behind Pittsburgh Juice Company has created Vibrant Sunshine, a non-alcoholic kombucha brewed with organic juices, teas, and botanicals. Using a special spinning cone technology, the brand ensures that the alcohol content is below 0.5%. Its organic, kosher, and most flavors appear to be vegan as well. Get yours in-store at the PJC shop or order online.It’s October, which means most Pittsburgh restaurants are whipping out their pumpkin and other squash-flavored dishes. DiAnoia’s is returning its Gnocchi Pumpkin Bowls, made with potato gnocchi in a pumpkin cream sauce, spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice. The dish also includes mozzarella, parmesan, and pecorino cheeses, and fresh basil. Order for dine-in or take-out. The restaurant is also premiering its National Pasta Day Pasta Box, which includes a pound of fresh pasta, two sauces, a loaf of bread, Italian wine, and cookies. Those are available for pickup on Sat., Oct. 16.Get your steak knives ready, because Walnut Grill is celebrating Sirloin Season all throughout October. Featuring Wagyu beef, this event will showcase the chef’s imagination in pairing the beef with seafood and other combinations. Some pairings include crab cakes, salmon, shrimp, with a side of a garden or Caesar salad. Learn all about Sirloin Season by visiting the Walnut Grill website or one of their locations.Con Alma Downtown will host a special menu on Wed., Oct. 20. The local favorite (and winner of numerous2021 Best Of awards) hopes to create an immersive experience that celebrates the flavors of Puerto Rico, with cuisine from chef Joss Ross, local wine from Engine House 25, and music by Geña Musica. Four courses will be paired with wines sourced from California, Chile, and South Africa grapes. Seating will start at 6 p.m., and reservations are recommended.The Yard will host a-themed pop-up event at its Shadyside location on Thu., Oct. 14. From 8 p.m.-1 a.m., enjoy spooky cocktails, a photo booth, games, and music by TJ Harris. Costumes are encouraged but not required. This particular event will be at the upstairs bar, so come out and have a spooky time with some friends.Wigle Whiskey will have you howling for its latest release. You can now pre-order Wigle Whiskey’s Werewolf Bourbon, which will be available for pickup on Thu., Oct. 14 during a release party where, from 4:30-8:30 p.m., you can enjoy themed cocktails, tarot card readings, and free whiskey samples.On a recent day off, I finally made it out to McKees Rocks to visit Pittsburgh’s famous Pierogies Plus. Their hours () never matched with my work schedule, so I was overjoyed to finally make it out to visit the quaint roadside stop in person. I’ve purchased their frozen pierogi from Penn Mac before in the Strip, but the menu from the original location is more expansive, offering both hot and cold items, and additional offerings including stuffed cabbage and dessert dumplings. But my absolute favorite is their haluski. A simple dish, noodles and cabbage, but a hearty and homey one. Loaded with butter, it’s the perfect guilty pleasure meal. Or meals. I purchased a quart for $9.50 and indulged for the next two days.