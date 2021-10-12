Gnocchi Pumpkin Bowls, Sirloin Season, and more Pittsburgh food news

Nine O'Clock Wines2216 Penn Ave., Strip District. nineoclockwines.com
What pairs better with a nice glass of wine than a rich pasta dish? Nine O'Clock Wines has created a special offer combining these two indulgences. For $50, you can get a bottle of Slovenian chardonnay with fresh pasta from Sincerely, Pasta. The pasta comes with a serving suggestion for an easy-to-make sauce, as well as cooking instructions. Sign up by Thu., Oct. 14 at the website listed above.
Pittsburgh Juice Company3418 Penn Ave., Lawrenceville. pittsburghjuicecompany.com
The team behind Pittsburgh Juice Company has created Vibrant Sunshine, a non-alcoholic kombucha brewed with organic juices, teas, and botanicals. Using a special spinning cone technology, the brand ensures that the alcohol content is below 0.5%. Its organic, kosher, and most flavors appear to be vegan as well. Get yours in-store at the PJC shop or order online.
DiAnoia’s Eatery2549 Penn Ave., Strip District. dianoiaseatery.com
It’s October, which means most Pittsburgh restaurants are whipping out their pumpkin and other squash-flavored dishes. DiAnoia’s is returning its Gnocchi Pumpkin Bowls, made with potato gnocchi in a pumpkin cream sauce, spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice. The dish also includes mozzarella, parmesan, and pecorino cheeses, and fresh basil. Order for dine-in or take-out. The restaurant is also premiering its National Pasta Day Pasta Box, which includes a pound of fresh pasta, two sauces, a loaf of bread, Italian wine, and cookies. Those are available for pickup on Sat., Oct. 16.
Walnut GrillMultiple locations. eatwalnut.com
Get your steak knives ready, because Walnut Grill is celebrating Sirloin Season all throughout October. Featuring Wagyu beef, this event will showcase the chef’s imagination in pairing the beef with seafood and other combinations. Some pairings include crab cakes, salmon, shrimp, with a side of a garden or Caesar salad. Learn all about Sirloin Season by visiting the Walnut Grill website or one of their locations.
Con Alma5884 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside. conalmapgh.com
Con Alma Downtown will host a special menu on Wed., Oct. 20. The local favorite (and winner of numerous Pittsburgh City Paper 2021 Best Of awards) hopes to create an immersive experience that celebrates the flavors of Puerto Rico, with cuisine from chef Joss Ross, local wine from Engine House 25, and music by Geña Musica. Four courses will be paired with wines sourced from California, Chile, and South Africa grapes. Seating will start at 6 p.m., and reservations are recommended.
The Yard736 Bellefonte St., Shadyside. theyardpgh.com
The Yard will host a Nightmare Before Christmas-themed pop-up event at its Shadyside location on Thu., Oct. 14. From 8 p.m.-1 a.m., enjoy spooky cocktails, a photo booth, games, and music by TJ Harris. Costumes are encouraged but not required. This particular event will be at the upstairs bar, so come out and have a spooky time with some friends.
Wigle Whiskey2401 Smallman St., Strip District. wiglewhiskey.com
Wigle Whiskey will have you howling for its latest release. You can now pre-order Wigle Whiskey’s Werewolf Bourbon, which will be available for pickup on Thu., Oct. 14 during a release party where, from 4:30-8:30 p.m., you can enjoy themed cocktails, tarot card readings, and free whiskey samples.