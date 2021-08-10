Gluten-free brunch, Smashed Waffles, and more Pittsburgh food news

D’s SixPax & Dogz1118 South Braddock Ave., Regent Square. ds6pax.com
D’s SixPax & Dogz is still closed after a fire caused damage to the restaurant. According to a report from TribLive, police believe the fire was intentionally set. It reportedly only damaged the back end of the restaurant, but the establishment was still closed as of August 9. Keep updated on the situation by following D’s on Instagram.
Smashed Waffles3501 Forbes Ave., Oakland. smashedwaffles.com
This North Carolina brand is coming to Pittsburgh thanks to business partners Len Caric and Jim Rudolph, who joined with Sherree Goldstein of the East Liberty-based Square Café to bring the franchise to the city. What is a Smashed Waffle? It consists of dough balls made with Belgian pearl sugar that are smashed in a waffle iron press. Customers will be able to choose from sweet or savory toppings, like the savory smashed sandwiches or the cereal-topped cereal thriller. The space will start out as a delivery-only "ghost kitchen" in September, and then move to on-site dining in January 2022 with an Oakland location.
Commonplace Coffee5827 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill. commonplacecoffee.com
This popular coffee chain recently launched the Commonplace Coffee Quest, a contest that encourages coffee-lovers to stop by all five of their locations. At each location, participants will be given a special Coffee Quest sticker. They will have to post a picture of it to their Instagram story and make sure they tag the Commonplace Instagram as well. If you visit four or all five of the locations, you will be entered to win special prizes like merch, gift cards, limited-edition coffee, and more. The grand prize winner will get their choice of barista training or one-on-one time with founder TJ Fairchild. To learn more, visit the Commonplace website.
Adda Coffee and Tea House200 South Highland Ave., Shadyside. addacoffeehouse.com
Latte lovers, rejoice! Adda has added two new tantalizing drinks to its August Drink Specials. The first is a Maple Spice latte which is sweetened with maple syrup with a kick of cayenne pepper. The second is a peach cobbler latte described as “lightly fruity with hints of cinnamon and nutmeg.” Go get yours now!
Brillobox4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. brilloboxpgh.com
In a simple statement posted to their Facebook page, the owners of the popular Brillobox bar, restaurant, and performance venue announced they have plans to reopen this fall. There is no specific date yet, but they said “we will take whatever measures to keep our employees and friends safe,” so you might be expected to wear a mask or provide proof of vaccination like with many other Pittsburgh businesses.
Gluten Free Goatglutenfreegoat.com
The gluten- and allergen-friendly bakery has two pop-ups this week where you can find them for lunch and brunch. The lunch pop-up will take place on Fri., Aug. 13 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Adda Garfield location. The brunch pop-up will be at the Adda Shadyside location on Sun., Aug. 15 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The lunch special will feature a BBQ chicken sandwich on gluten-free focaccia, and for the vegans, a hummus, veggie, and sprout sandwich. The brunch menu will have gluten-free pancakes with a peach flambé topping.
Pittsburgh Restaurant Weekpittsburghrestaurantweek.com
As of August 9, Pittsburgh Restaurant Week resumed with participating restaurants like Azorean Café, Paris 66, Doughbar, Station, Fujiya Ramen, The Porch, and many more. Most locations will end the week on Sun., Aug. 15, but many have extended their participation until Sun., Aug. 22. Reservations are recommended and outdoor dining can be found at many establishments.