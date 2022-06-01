Glittersty encourages patrons to wallow in sober fun and creativity

click to enlarge Photo: AJ Bee Glittersty lobby and event area on a normal business day

click to enlarge Photo: Matthew Jenkins Jenny Sais Quoi, aka AJ Bee, instructing how to tease and style a wig for Think Outside of the Bag: A Wig Workshop at Glittersty

The word “sty” usually carries negative connotations, mostly as a way for frustrated parents to describe a kid’s cluttered room. But AJ Bee leans into it as the owner of Glittersty, a new, queer-owned creative space for Pittsburgh’s LGBTQ population. Bee even sells branded T-shirts bearing the silhouette of a pig.“I wanted a name that was a made-up word so I wouldn't be challenged for social media handles, emails, websites, etc.,” Bee tells“I really wanted ‘glitter’ in the name because it's a drag staple, and so I was trying to make a portmanteau with glitter. Pigs are my favorite animal and they live in a pigsty. Glitter gets everywhere so you have to keep it contained, so it just made sense to me that a home for drag performers would be a Glittersty! We really are pretty messy.”Since opening in late winter, the Millvale-based space has hosted a number of events, including workshops, live music shows, art exhibitions, and fundraisers. It also sells supplies for local drag performers.“We have a wide array of drag basics and other performance supplies,” says Bee, who has been performing drag for 15 years. They cite the rotating list of items available at the store, including a selection of theatrical makeup and adhesives, 301 lashes, pasties, costume jewelry, fake nails, and more.“The reality is most drag purchasing is happening on Amazon these days and it really is impossible to compete, so I try to source things I can sell as close to Amazon prices as possible to give a local option for those like myself trying to avoid lining Jeff Bezos' pockets,” says Bee. “We also sell interesting clothing items, some vintage and some custom, but all suited for a more flamboyant taste, and we strive to have a size-inclusive selection.”The shop also features Bee’s art in the form of paintings and custom-designed hats and community goods. They also take commissions for custom hats, especially derby-style and sun hats.While much of the focus remains on drag, Glittersty has quickly established itself as a one-stop-shop resource for LGBTQ people looking for a place to enjoy and participate in the arts. Bee says they offer in-house sewing machine rentals and a green screen space. There’s also a “reference section of queer literature and resource materials so people can work on projects or just hang out.”As Bee tells it, opening Glittersty was a major risk for them. They spent the past 10 years in finance, working in a bank's back office dealing with commercial clients.“I was very successful in the job, but it was never something I wanted to do. From the time I started, it was clear that the work didn't align with my personal desire to help the community I was part of,” says Bee. “When the pandemic hit, the job turned very negative and exploitive and for the sake of my mental health, I had to throw in the towel and move on with my life. “Bee withdrew their 401K and used it as the budget for starting Glittersty. The move came with some challenges, especially for someone who was “new to the process of starting a business.” Bee says they were lucky enough to connect with Danielle Spinola of Abeille Voyante Tea Co., who referred them to the owner of Glittersty’s building. Bee took over the space in December 2021 and spent two months remodeling and building fixtures.Bee could tell from the beginning that people craved a space like Glittersty. “Our grand opening was February 3, 2022, which was also the date of the ice storm we had,” they say. “Regardless, it was still a success.”Glittersty also provides a sober spot for Pittsburgh’s LGBTQ community, for which socializing and performing has been “predominantly relegated to bars and clubs,” says Bee.“I have some complex feelings about the issue because I know that there definitely are sober spaces, but it's very difficult to get a non-sober crowd to patronize them,” says Bee, adding that, in general, the city lacks queer spaces, and that many were lost to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Having a sober space for performers is an area that I've felt the city has neglected. For a community that is disproportionately impacted by substance abuse issues while simultaneously being less likely to have insurance and/or a support system, it can be incredibly damaging and that's why I wanted to throw my hat in the ring to make that a reality.” Bee says that while “everyone's sobriety journey is different and everyone has a different comfort level with proximity to alcohol,” they would “implore non-sober spaces” like bars and clubs to “offer a wider array of non-alcoholic options.”“Posting a mocktail menu alone can be a huge step to make a sober person feel comfortable in your space,” says Bee.Bee says that, in the first few months, Glittersty has hosted “a whirlwind of events,” including a wig styling class with local drag queens, a music video premiere, and Hands Off!, a burlesque fundraiser supporting the abortion resource organization WPA Fund for Choice, as well as “a full moon party in conjunction with some of our friends in Millvale.” Bee says patrons can also partake in sober game nights and happy hours, art classes, and, of course, drag shows.“I'm hoping to continue the trajectory in the future, and I'm hoping to bring in more local artisans and organizations to do pop-up events, as well as skilled locals to lead classes and workshops on a more regular basis,” says Bee. “I would also love to have more programming specifically designed for LGBTQIA2S+ youth and I believe there will be some exciting announcements about that coming soon!”