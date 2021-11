Glassware Grinches, Food Network foes, and more Pittsburgh food news

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Wigle Whiskey Wigle Whiskey Holiday Cookie + Cocktail Flight

Veggies N’at

Wigle Whiskey

Miracle on Liberty

The Melting Pot



Food Network



Photo: Portraits by Peyton Suzanne Marla Mae Harvey (left) and Daniel Wilson (right)

Giving Tuesday

This vegan pop-up is teaming up with Pita My Shawarma to bring you vegan seitan shawarma and eggplant chickpea stew box this Saturday at the Pita My Shawarma location in Lawrenceville. The full box will include the above items plus hot pomegranate black tea, basmati rice, spring mix, Roma tomatoes, cucumber pickles, and pickled red cabbage. Pickup is at 3716 Butler Street on Sat., Dec. 4 from 4-6 p.m.Starting on Thu., Dec. 2, Wigle Whiskey will be serving a holiday cookie and cocktail flight featuring holiday-themed cocktails made by Wigle bartenders and cookies baked by their kitchen. The combinations include a Madeira Bourbon Flip and white chocolate cranberry cookie, Spiced Rum Punch and sugar cookie, and Frosted Gingerbread cocktail and gingersnap cookie. Wigle also has limited holiday whiskey collaborations, including a St. Nick Whiskey made with Penn Brewery, and a Rudolph Whiskey made with Great Lakes Brewing.This holiday pop-up bar announced on Instagram that, sadly, over the weekend, they had over 100 pieces of glassware stolen from their shop. Miracle is an annual charity pop-up that supports local efforts like 412 Food Rescue and Amy’s Army. This year they are also supporting the Pittsburgh VFW and Refuge for Women. Miracle estimates that sales from the glasses would have totaled around $1,000, or about 50 meals that would have gone to families in need, so having them stolen is especially disheartening. You can still support Miracle's efforts by visiting the location now through Dec. 31, with hours that run Sun.-Wed. from 4 p.m.-12 a.m. and Fri.-Sat. from 4 p.m.-2 a.m.The Pittsburgh-area Melting Pot restaurant has been named the Franchise of the Year during the 2021 Annual Franchisee Reunion Conference. Chosen from nearly 100 top-performing franchises in the country, this location gained the award based on various criteria ranging from sales and customer growth to social media rankings, and engagement with company initiatives. Two Pittsburgh pastry chefs recently competed in the Food Network show Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown ... and won! Congratulations to Marla Mae Harvey and Daniel Wilson on their win, way to make Pittsburgh proud!Tue., Nov. 30 is Giving Tuesday, a day designed to help support small organizations that rely on donations to survive. There are quite a few local organizations aimed at ending hunger and food deserts in Pittsburgh. Here are a few you can support: 412 Food Rescue, Backpack for Hunger Fox Chapel, Christopher’s Kitchen, Community Kitchen Pittsburgh, Food for Health, Food Helpers/Greater Washington County Food Bank, Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, Just Harvest, Locally Grown, Murrysville Meals on Wheels, Rainbow Kitchen Community Services, St. Winifred Food Pantry, and Westmoreland Food Bank. Learn more about these organizations and how to give at givebigpittsburgh.com