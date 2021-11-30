 Glassware Grinches, Food Network foes, and more Pittsburgh food news | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Glassware Grinches, Food Network foes, and more Pittsburgh food news

By

click to enlarge Wigle Whiskey Holiday Cookie + Cocktail Flight - PHOTO: COURTESY OF WIGLE WHISKEY
Photo: Courtesy of Wigle Whiskey
Wigle Whiskey Holiday Cookie + Cocktail Flight

Veggies N’at

veggiesnat.com
This vegan pop-up is teaming up with Pita My Shawarma to bring you vegan seitan shawarma and eggplant chickpea stew box this Saturday at the Pita My Shawarma location in Lawrenceville. The full box will include the above items plus hot pomegranate black tea, basmati rice, spring mix, Roma tomatoes, cucumber pickles, and pickled red cabbage. Pickup is at 3716 Butler Street on Sat., Dec. 4 from 4-6 p.m.

Wigle Whiskey

2401 Smallman St., Strip District. wiglewhiskey.com
Starting on Thu., Dec. 2, Wigle Whiskey will be serving a holiday cookie and cocktail flight featuring holiday-themed cocktails made by Wigle bartenders and cookies baked by their kitchen. The combinations include a Madeira Bourbon Flip and white chocolate cranberry cookie, Spiced Rum Punch and sugar cookie, and Frosted Gingerbread cocktail and gingersnap cookie. Wigle also has limited holiday whiskey collaborations, including a St. Nick Whiskey made with Penn Brewery, and a Rudolph Whiskey made with Great Lakes Brewing.

Miracle on Liberty

705 Liberty Ave., Downtown. instagram.com/miraclepgh
This holiday pop-up bar announced on Instagram that, sadly, over the weekend, they had over 100 pieces of glassware stolen from their shop. Miracle is an annual charity pop-up that supports local efforts like 412 Food Rescue and Amy’s Army. This year they are also supporting the Pittsburgh VFW and Refuge for Women. Miracle estimates that sales from the glasses would have totaled around $1,000, or about 50 meals that would have gone to families in need, so having them stolen is especially disheartening. You can still support Miracle's efforts by visiting the location now through Dec. 31, with hours that run Sun.-Wed. from 4 p.m.-12 a.m. and Fri.-Sat. from 4 p.m.-2 a.m.

The Melting Pot

242 W. Station Square Drive, Downtown. meltingpot.com
The Pittsburgh-area Melting Pot restaurant has been named the Franchise of the Year during the 2021 Annual Franchisee Reunion Conference. Chosen from nearly 100 top-performing franchises in the country, this location gained the award based on various criteria ranging from sales and customer growth to social media rankings, and engagement with company initiatives.


Food Network

foodnetwork.com
SPOILER ALERT! Don't read the text below if you plan on watching the Food Network show Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown.

Two Pittsburgh pastry chefs recently competed in the Food Network show Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown ... and won! Congratulations to Marla Mae Harvey and Daniel Wilson on their win, way to make Pittsburgh proud!
Marla Mae Harvey (left) and Daniel Wilson (right) - PHOTO: PORTRAITS BY PEYTON SUZANNE
Photo: Portraits by Peyton Suzanne
Marla Mae Harvey (left) and Daniel Wilson (right)

Giving Tuesday

Tue., Nov. 30 is Giving Tuesday, a day designed to help support small organizations that rely on donations to survive. There are quite a few local organizations aimed at ending hunger and food deserts in Pittsburgh. Here are a few you can support: 412 Food Rescue, Backpack for Hunger Fox Chapel, Christopher’s Kitchen, Community Kitchen Pittsburgh, Food for Health, Food Helpers/Greater Washington County Food Bank, Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, Just Harvest, Locally Grown, Murrysville Meals on Wheels, Rainbow Kitchen Community Services, St. Winifred Food Pantry, and Westmoreland Food Bank. Learn more about these organizations and how to give at givebigpittsburgh.com.

Trending

Speaking of...

Pittsburgh-area restaurants taking Thanksgiving preorders

By Dani Janae

Pittsburgh-area restaurants taking Thanksgiving preorders (2)

A chili cook-off, skull mugs, and other Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

A chili cook-off, skull mugs, and other Pittsburgh food news

Pandan cake, Halloween cocktails, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Pandan cake, Halloween cocktails, and more Pittsburgh food news

Gnocchi Pumpkin Bowls, Sirloin Season, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Gnocchi Pumpkin Bowls, Sirloin Season, and more Pittsburgh food news (2)
More »

Tags

Latest in Food

Pittsburgh pastry chefs to showcase skills on Food Network gingerbread competition show

By Amanda Waltz

Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown contestants Daniel Wilson (left) and Marla Mae Harvey (right)

Seasonal ciders, a new brunch pop-up, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Seasonal ciders, a new brunch pop-up, and more Pittsburgh food news

Fried pizza, doggie ice cream, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Fried pizza, doggie ice cream, and more Pittsburgh food news (2)

Longtime Italian market Donatelli’s could close next year

By Ryan Deto

Longtime Italian market Donatelli’s could close next year
More »

Readers also liked…

Restaurants are using creativity and reinvention to survive COVID-19's impact

By Maggie Weaver

Brunch kit from Lola’s Eatery
More Food »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • November 24-30, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Couch Brewery to close; will be replaced by Tortured Souls Brewing

Couch Brewery to close; will be replaced by Tortured Souls Brewing

By Ryan Deto

Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown contestants Daniel Wilson (left) and Marla Mae Harvey (right)

Pittsburgh pastry chefs to showcase skills on Food Network gingerbread competition show

By Amanda Waltz

Seasonal ciders, a new brunch pop-up, and more Pittsburgh food news

Seasonal ciders, a new brunch pop-up, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Popular Squirrel Hill beer bar starts new brewery in Homestead

Popular Squirrel Hill beer bar starts new brewery in Homestead

By Ryan Deto

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation