Give to these local organizations to help with bail funds, therapy costs, and legal support

You might feel like things are spiraling out of control and that there is nothing you can do about it, but there is always something. If you find yourself watching the protests on TV and scrolling helplessly through shocking Tweets, try donating to one of these local organizations. It's fast, it's easy, and it makes a difference.

Bukit Bail Fund
bukitbailfund.org
Venmo: @pgh-freedomfund
Bukit Bail Fund is a coalition that provides financial support to those incarcerated at Allegheny County Jail. It's named for Frank "Bukit" Smart Jr., who died after jail staff placed restraints on him while he was having a seizure. Bail funds ensure that people aren’t stuck in jail for a long time just because they can't afford to leave.

Steel Smiling
steelsmilingpgh.org
Mental Health advocacy organization Steel Smiling provides education, community support, and resources on how people and organizations can handle mental health issues. Founder Julius Boatwright posted on social media that Steel Smiling can help financially support to Black Pittsburghers in need of therapy. The organization accepts donations to help with emergency financial support.


ACLU of Pennsylvania
aclupa.org
The ACLU is dedicated to defending infringement on personal freedom, like freedom of speech, freedom of the press, freedom of assembly, and other issues that are relevant while protesting police brutality. It's a great resource to have in your pocket, literally. If you do go do a protest, it's never a bad idea to have the contact info for the ACLU written on a piece of paper in your pocket.

