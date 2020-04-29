 Give Big Pittsburgh to raise critical coronavirus relief funds as part of #GivingTuesdayNow | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Give Big Pittsburgh to raise critical coronavirus relief funds as part of #GivingTuesdayNow

By

Each year, the worldwide GivingTuesday campaign encourages the public to donate to organizations and nonprofits. As many food banks, libraries, museums, and others struggle to operate during a pandemic, GivingTuesday is more critical than ever. As a result, GivingTuesday will launch #GivingTuesdayNow on Tue., May 5 ahead of its usual fall event date to help provide funding for participants when it's needed most.

This includes the local Give Big Pittsburgh event, a citywide fundraising effort meant to support "non-profits that are providing essential services to those affected by the disease and organizations whose operations have been disrupted by the economic shutdown deployed to fight the pandemic."

In a press release, Asha Curran, co-founder and CEO of GivingTuesday, stresses that even in a time of extreme crisis, it's up to everyone to “ensure the sustainability of organizations and services that are crucial to the care and support of our communities.”


“#GivingTuesdayNow is a chance to stand united and use grassroots generosity to show that we are all in this together, beginning to end,” says Curran. “Even as many face financial uncertainty, generosity is not about size. Every act of kindness is not only a beacon of hope, it’s a critical act of civic and social solidarity.”

As stated on the GivingTuesday website, #GivingTuesdayNow will happen in addition to the traditional GivingTuesday event on Dec. 1, 2020, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

The Give Big Pittsburgh COVID-19 Response Campaign will give contributors 24 hours to donate to the more than 450 groups listed on its website. Among those participating are the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh, the Carnegie Libraries of Pittsburgh, and the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, as well as a number of area nonprofit theaters, animal rescue groups, and community service organizations.

The donations are then matched by major companies and philanthropic organizations, including Facebook and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.


The effort adds to other major fundraising campaigns providing relief to those hardest hit by the crisis. These include the foundation-supported Emergency Action Fund and the PGH Artists Emergency Fund, an effort to provide immediate relief to creative professionals who have lost income-generating opportunities due to events being canceled by the coronavirus. 

