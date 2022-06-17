 Gisele Fetterman leads rally against Pittsburgh immigration court closure | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Gisele Fetterman leads rally against Pittsburgh immigration court closure

By

click to enlarge CP PHOTO: LADIMIR GARCIA
CP Photo: Ladimir Garcia
Pennsylvania Second Lady Gisele Fetterman led a rally outside the City-County Building earlier today to protest the recent closure of a local immigration court that’s requiring people to travel to Philadelphia to move along their cases.

Fetterman was joined by advocacy group Casa San Jose and representatives from the American Immigration Lawyers Association in urging officials to consider reopening the Pittsburgh court, which was abruptly closed in April, leaving many families confused. The court served people across Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

“It’s so backwards that something that has been around for so long has now suddenly been removed without being offered an alternative,” says Fetterman.


The second lady told how she was a former dreamer in this country who once had to navigate the difficult system of immigration.

“First I’m here as a former dreamer, someone whose family fled violent positions to start a new life in a new country and call it a dream, that so many others are doing,” says Fetterman. “I’ve had to navigate the very difficult systems of immigration but I had a court to go to.”

The Pittsburgh immigrations court docket currently holds more than 3,000 cases that impact 6,000 to 10,000 people from the western Pennsylvania and West Virginia areas.

Katy Lewis, an AILA member with Mountain State Justice in Morgantown, W.VA expressed some of the struggles her clients are already facing in her state.


“The biggest issue for our clients in West Virginia is how far away Philadelphia is. For some people we’re talking a 10-11 hour drive each way. Most of them don’t have driver licenses and even if they could afford to travel to Philadelphia, there are no public transit options for them,” says Lewis in a press release.

At the rally, Lewis also emphasized how West Virginia lacks statewide broadband infrastructure, so a lot of people in the state are prohibited from participating in virtual options.

Jackie Aila, incoming chair of AILA Pittsburgh, shared similar concerns, stating she’s already seeing the impact of the closure.

“We’ve already seen instances where people who lack the technical and language skills to connect virtually are struggling, and the government hasn’t been doing an effective job of communicating the change in these appointments, many of which have been set for months,” says Aila.

Irma Domingo Cax, a speaker at the event who is a mother of two and is originally from Guatemala, is one of those impacted people.


“It’s very important that the court should be here because going to Philadelphia is too far and you have to pay for the trip and you lose a day of work,” Cax told the Pittsburgh City Paper during a later interview.

Cax originally had a hearing scheduled at the Pittsburgh immigration court for months in advance, but it was recently moved to Philadelphia due to the closure of the local court.

Feyi Akintola of the city of Pittsburgh’s Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs, expressed concern about the effects of the court's closure on the local population in the city.

“If a solution isn’t reached in the short term I am concerned about the implication for our residents and their families. Our goal as an administration is to create a safe, welcoming city, where all of our residents can live and thrive and we are committed to working with the community and other elected officials to continue to advocate for action to address this issue in order to make this goal a reality for everyone.”

Trending

Speaking of...

Joe King's Match Gayme features drag queens and Gisele Fetterman

By Ladimir Garcia

Joe King's Match Gayme features drag queens and Gisele Fetterman

Latino community urges reopening of Pittsburgh immigration court

By Ladimir Garcia

Protesters gather outside ICE headquarters on Fri., June 10, calling for Pittsburgh's immigration court to be reopened.

OP-ED: Pa. legislators advanced SB913 in spite of opposition from “virtually all of the major decarceral grassroots orgs in the state”

By Dolly Prabhu

OP-ED: Pa. legislators advanced SB913 in spite of opposition from “virtually all of the major decarceral grassroots orgs in the state”

Now Hiring: Personal assistant to a maestro, and more Pittsburgh job openings

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring: Personal assistant to a maestro, and more Pittsburgh job openings
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Pittsburgh Parks brings yoga to the Hill District

By Dontae Washington

Pittsburgh Parks brings yoga to the Hill District

Speed humps coming to three city streets this summer

By Jamie Wiggan

Speed humps coming to three city streets this summer

From boats to buses: Pittsburgh’s public transit rebrands

By Jamie Wiggan

An illustration of a new Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus

City of Pittsburgh and POISE Foundation offering $1 million in grants to anti-violence programs

By Jordana Rosenfeld

City of Pittsburgh and POISE Foundation offering $1 million in grants to anti-violence programs
More »

Readers also liked…

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?

By Ryan Deto

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 15-21, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Restorations finally underway for historic National Negro Opera Company House in Pittsburgh

Restorations finally underway for historic National Negro Opera Company House in Pittsburgh

By Dontae Washington

Pittsburgh Parks brings yoga to the Hill District

Pittsburgh Parks brings yoga to the Hill District

By Dontae Washington

Maurice Brown with his beagles, Duke and Lucky

Highland Park beagles spread joy, become local Nextdoor sensations

By Jordana Rosenfeld

An illustration of a new Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus

From boats to buses: Pittsburgh’s public transit rebrands

By Jamie Wiggan

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation