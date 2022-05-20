Girls Running Shit to highlight women and femme performers at Speak Your Truth

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Girls Running Shit Markeea Hart of Girls Running Shit

"We came up with this idea because we wanted to see events that we were interested in going on in the city. We also wanted to create a platform for women and femmes to feel safe in," says Markeea Hart, owner and founder of GRS, which launched in 2018. "Also, we wanted to give a platform for people who thought that their voices would go unheard here in this community. Four years and almost four shows later, it's still happening! I'm just thankful for everyone who has contributed along the way."

7-10 p.m. Sat., May 28. Hazelwood Green. 4501 Lytle St., Hazelwood. Free. girlsrunningshit.com and