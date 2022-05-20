Girls Running Shit to highlight women and femme performers at Speak Your Truth

click to enlarge
Photo: Courtesy of Girls Running Shit
Markeea Hart of Girls Running Shit
Some of the most talented women and femme performers in Pittsburgh will soon gather to share their music and poetry. Girls Running Shit, a company that "empowers women/femmes to discover their passions," is bringing the latest rendition of their ongoing performance series, Speak Your Truth, to Hazelwood Green.
Speak Your Truth, first launched by GRS in 2019, will return from 7-10 p.m. on Sat., May 28. Bradley Hill will host the event with featured performers Dejah Monae, INEZ, and Simone Davis.
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Speak Your Truth performer INEZ
"We came up with this idea because we wanted to see events that we were interested in going on in the city. We also wanted to create a platform for women and femmes to feel safe in," says Markeea Hart, owner and founder of GRS, which launched in 2018. "Also, we wanted to give a platform for people who thought that their voices would go unheard here in this community. Four years and almost four shows later, it's still happening! I'm just thankful for everyone who has contributed along the way."
In addition to the performance part of the evening, there will be food and retail provided by vendors including Good with a Spoon, Secretos, L&L Cake Pops, Sweet Little Eats, Forgedonetwo, Intrinsic, Mimi's Apothecary, TLC Libations, and more.
Speak Your Truth, produced in partnership with Hazelwood Green, is free to the public, and interested parties can register online
. Hart says it was important they were able to make the event free so everyone can enjoy the art on display.
. 7-10 p.m. Sat., May 28. Hazelwood Green. 4501 Lytle St., Hazelwood. Free. girlsrunningshit.com and instagram.com/girlsrunningshit