Giant Eagle to limit number of shoppers allowed in stores

On April 6, Giant Eagle announced it would be limiting the number of shoppers allowed in its stores in order to mitigate social distancing during the pandemic. The grocery chain will now admit no more than 50% of the occupancy allowed by the fire code.

"As supermarkets, convenience stores, and pharmacies remain in operation as essential community resources, we believe it’s vital to heighten our social distancing and sanitization procedures throughout the store,” said Giant Eagle spokesperson Jannah Jablonowski.

Giant Eagle has previously taken several other measures to reduce risk of COVID-19 risk including adding special hours for senior shoppers, adding special hours for healthcare workers and first responders, and adding plexiglass dividers to checkout stations. The store has also encouraged use of its curbside pickup and grocery delivery services, though time slots and availability are limited due to high demand.


Giant Eagle also announced it would close all stores, including GetGo on Easter Sunday (April 12) to give employees a day off.

