Giant Eagle to convert Parkway Mall location into pickup and delivery fulfillment center

Local grocery stores that offer curbside pickup have seen a huge increase in customers using the service since the pandemic hit Pittsburgh. Giant Eagle in particular has had such high demand that pickup slots are often unavailable for weeks. To expand its curbside services, Giant Eagle will convert its location at Parkway Center Mall to a curbside pickup and home delivery store, while closing the location for in-store shopping.

The store will close for in-person shopping beginning at 9 p.m. on Fri., May 1 and will begin pick-up and delivery on Sun., May 3, with daily slots available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Parkway store pharmacy will remain open for pickups in-store or at a walk-up delivery window.

"As we’ve been piloting creative solutions to increase our curbside pickup and delivery capacity, we have been very pleased with the results of our recent supermarket to pickup center conversions in our other markets,” said Giant Eagle spokesperson Jannah Jablonowski in a press release.


The press release noted that employees working at the Parkway Giant Eagle will be able to continue working in the new format or be transferred to a different location.

The Parkway Giant Eagle is located in at 1165 McKinney Lane in the West End, near I-376 interstate highway, which is often referred to as the Parkway East. 

