Giant Eagle to convert Parkway Mall location into pickup and delivery fulfillment center

The store will close for in-person shopping beginning at 9 p.m. on Fri., May 1 and will begin pick-up and delivery on Sun., May 3, with daily slots available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Parkway store pharmacy will remain open for pickups in-store or at a walk-up delivery window.
"As we’ve been piloting creative solutions to increase our curbside pickup and delivery capacity, we have been very pleased with the results of our recent supermarket to pickup center conversions in our other markets,” said Giant Eagle spokesperson Jannah Jablonowski in a press release.
The press release noted that employees working at the Parkway Giant Eagle will be able to continue working in the new format or be transferred to a different location.
The Parkway Giant Eagle is located in at 1165 McKinney Lane in the West End, near I-376 interstate highway, which is often referred to as the Parkway East.