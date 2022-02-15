Giant Eagle dispatches Mobile Market to improve food access in underserved neighborhoods



"Our partnership with Giant Eagle has allowed us to become a conduit in providing access to fresh diary, meats, fruits, and vegetables to families in Sheraden and the West End,” says Orlana Darkins Drewery, Director of Communications at Jasmine Nyree Campus, Giant Eagle's community partner in Sheraden. “In addition to the Mobile Market, our partnership also provides residents an opportunity to shop for groceries and household necessities online and pick them up twice a week at the Campus. We are pleased that we are receiving positive feedback on how both the mobile market and the online grocery pick up service has made a difference in the community especially for individuals who do not have consistent or reliable transportation to access comprehensive grocery stores.”

