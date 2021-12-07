GetGo opens new location in Kennedy Township

According to a press release, the new GetGo on McKees Rock Road will have a full kitchen that specializes in made-fresh-to-order meals, snacks and beverages.
To celebrate the grand opening of their new cafe and market, GetGo handed visitors prizes and a sweepstakes opportunity. GetGo plans to donate $5,000 each to Sto-Rox and Montour High schools and $2,500 VFW Post 418.
The news of an additional location comes a few weeks after a GetGo location in Moon Township temporarily closed after an employee placed a sign in the window that said customers were mistreating staff.