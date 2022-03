Get rid of hard-to-recycle items at Pennsylvania Resources Council collection events

Household Chemical Collections



675 Old Frankstown Road, Monroeville

Hard-to-Recycle Collections



Weekday E-Waste Collections



Do you ever wonder how you’re going to get rid of those dusty computer monitors in the basement or the brightly colored jugs of chemicals under the sink?Well, the Pennsylvania Resources Council is here for you with newly announced opportunities to dispose of a wide variety of hard-to-recycle items "ranging from computers and tires to household chemicals and smoke detectors” in a responsible way.“It’s important to divert these materials from landfills,” says PRC Executive Director Darren Spielman, “since many contain toxic elements that can leach into our waterways or introduce dangerous toxic chemicals into our environment, while others contain valuable recyclable materials.”Individuals can drop off automotive fluids, household cleaners, pesticides, paints, and other household chemicals. A $20 fee covers disposal of up to 10 gallons/50 pounds of material per vehicle. Loads exceeding 10 gallons/50 pounds will be subject to additional fees at discretion of on-site staff. All events take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.April 16 – PPG Paints Arena surface parking lots,May 7 – North Park,Aug. 20 – Boyce Park,Sept. 10 – South Park,Participants must register online in advance or call 412-488-7490 ext 1.At no cost, individuals can drop off cell/home phones, computer towers, and peripheral equipment (keyboards, laptops, mice, etc.), expanded polystyrene packaging material, microwave ovens, video game consoles/DVD players, and glass bottles, jugs, and jars. For a fee, individuals can also drop off televisions and computer monitors, printers, fluorescent tubes, small freon appliances, and tires (with and without rims).June 4 – Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills,July 23 – Quaker Valley High School,July 30 – Next Tier Connect at Pittsburgh East,Oct. 1 – Settlers Cabin Park,Participants must register online in advance or call 412-488-7490 ext 1.At no cost, participants can drop off cell/home phones, computer towers, and peripheral equipment (keyboards, laptops, mice, etc.), and video game consoles/DVD players. For an additional fee, individuals can also drop off televisions, computer monitors, and printers.South Park – Flora Park Garden Center lot,July 5, 12, 19, and 26 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.July 7, 14, 21, and 28 from 2-5 p.m.North Park – Swimming Pool entrance,Oct. 4, 11, 18, and 25 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.Oct. 6, 13, 20, and 27 from 2-5 p.m.Participants must register online in advance or call 412-488-7490 ext. 1.