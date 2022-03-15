 Get rid of hard-to-recycle items at Pennsylvania Resources Council collection events | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Get rid of hard-to-recycle items at Pennsylvania Resources Council collection events

By

Do you ever wonder how you’re going to get rid of those dusty computer monitors in the basement or the brightly colored jugs of chemicals under the sink?

Well, the Pennsylvania Resources Council is here for you with newly announced opportunities to dispose of a wide variety of hard-to-recycle items "ranging from computers and tires to household chemicals and smoke detectors” in a responsible way.

“It’s important to divert these materials from landfills,” says PRC Executive Director Darren Spielman, “since many contain toxic elements that can leach into our waterways or introduce dangerous toxic chemicals into our environment, while others contain valuable recyclable materials.”


Household Chemical Collections

Individuals can drop off automotive fluids, household cleaners, pesticides, paints, and other household chemicals. A $20 fee covers disposal of up to 10 gallons/50 pounds of material per vehicle. Loads exceeding 10 gallons/50 pounds will be subject to additional fees at discretion of on-site staff. All events take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

April 16 – PPG Paints Arena surface parking lots, 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown
May 7 – North Park, Pearce Mill Road, Allison Park
Aug. 20 – Boyce Park, 675 Old Frankstown Road, Monroeville
Sept. 10 – South Park, 100 Buffalo Drive, South Park

Participants must register online in advance or call 412-488-7490 ext 1.

Hard-to-Recycle Collections

At no cost, individuals can drop off cell/home phones, computer towers, and peripheral equipment (keyboards, laptops, mice, etc.), expanded polystyrene packaging material, microwave ovens, video game consoles/DVD players, and glass bottles, jugs, and jars. For a fee, individuals can also drop off televisions and computer monitors, printers, fluorescent tubes, small freon appliances, and tires (with and without rims).

June 4 – Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills, 590 Pittsburgh Mills Blvd., Tarentum
July 23 – Quaker Valley High School, 625 Beaver St., Leetsdale
July 30 – Next Tier Connect at Pittsburgh East, 4350 Northern Pike Suite 220, Monroeville
Oct. 1 – Settlers Cabin Park, 608 Ridge Road, Collier
Participants must register online in advance or call 412-488-7490 ext 1.


Weekday E-Waste Collections

At no cost, participants can drop off cell/home phones, computer towers, and peripheral equipment (keyboards, laptops, mice, etc.), and video game consoles/DVD players. For an additional fee, individuals can also drop off televisions, computer monitors, and printers.

South Park – Flora Park Garden Center lot, 430 Corrigan Drive, Bethel Park
July 5, 12, 19, and 26 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
July 7, 14, 21, and 28 from 2-5 p.m.

North Park – Swimming Pool entrance, S. Ridge Drive, Allison Park
Oct. 4, 11, 18, and 25 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Oct. 6, 13, 20, and 27 from 2-5 p.m.

Participants must register online in advance or call 412-488-7490 ext. 1.

