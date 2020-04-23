 Get fresh produce while supporting local farmers with the Pennsylvania Farm Product Directory | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Get fresh produce while supporting local farmers with the Pennsylvania Farm Product Directory

By

click to enlarge farm_online_directory.jpg

In order to help consumers and local farmers connect during the coronavirus outbreak in Pennsylvania, Chatham University’s Center for Regional Agriculture, Food and Transformation (CRAFT) has created the Pennsylvania Farm Product Directory.

The directory, hosted through a public Google Sheet and virtual map, is designed to inform consumers how to purchase products from local purveyors. Each listing includes information on the farm’s location and business hours, along with a bill of products, directions for checkout, safety practices, delivery radius, SNAP acceptance, and more. 

“As farms adapt to who they want to sell to and how they want to sell, we want this resource to document that," says CRAFT program director Cassandra Malis.

Farming is one of the many industries suffering from shutdowns connected to COVID-19. Malis notes that many local farms lost significant revenue due to restaurant closures and downsizing.

“We’ve heard a lot about farmers losing sales and being unsure, since it’s at the beginning of the season, of what to plant or how much to plant or if to plant at all, which is scary to us,” says Malis.

With concerns like this in mind, Malis added a second section of the directory just for farmers, to create a network to help each other. The section asks questions about hiring, bulk product share, and emergency needs. 

Most farmers, however, have moved forward with planting. Farmers markets are committed to open for the season — some even earlier this year — which has given many purveyors a boost of confidence. 

Any farmer can apply to be listed in this resource through an online form located in the directory. In addition to submissions, the CRAFT team is running an outreach program, contacting farmers to get them listed. For now, they are concentrated on farms in western Pennsylvania, though they plan to move east as the pandemic continues. The directory, just three weeks old, now has 62 listings and is continuing to grow. 

“Farmers are, if anything, very used to being creative and diversifying income, and doing all these things to make their livelihood an actual livelihood,” Malis says. “They are a resilient group of people.”

Explore the directory here

Tags

Latest in Food

Frontline Foods lifts up Pittsburgh restaurants and keeps healthcare workers well fed

By Maggie Weaver

Frontline Foods lifts up Pittsburgh restaurants and keeps healthcare workers well fed

The Original Hot Dog Shop in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood has closed for good

By Ryan Deto

The Original Hot Dog Shop in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood has closed for good

Baking bread as a means of self-care during the pandemic

By Abbie Adams

Baking bread as a means of self-care during the pandemic (4)

A list of Pittsburgh restaurants offering takeout, curbside pickup, and special menus

By Maggie Weaver

A list of Pittsburgh restaurants offering takeout, curbside pickup, and special menus
More »

Readers also liked…

Brunch bites: Riverfront dining at Farmer x Baker

By Amanda Waltz

Heirloom tomato bagel sandwich with jalapeno cream cheese

An illustrated family holiday cookie recipe, passed down through generations

By Abbie Adams

An illustrated family holiday cookie recipe, passed down through generations
More Food »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • April 22-28, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending in Food+Drink

The Original Hot Dog Shop in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood has closed for good

The Original Hot Dog Shop in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood has closed for good

By Ryan Deto

A list of Pittsburgh restaurants offering takeout, curbside pickup, and special menus

A list of Pittsburgh restaurants offering takeout, curbside pickup, and special menus

By Maggie Weaver

Frontline Foods lifts up Pittsburgh restaurants and keeps healthcare workers well fed

Frontline Foods lifts up Pittsburgh restaurants and keeps healthcare workers well fed

By Maggie Weaver

Employees of Panda Supermarket on Forbes Avenue in Squirrel Hill fulfill orders for customers inside the store on Thu., April 2, 2020.

As panicked shoppers flock to supermarket chains, Pittsburgh's small markets and grocers remain quietly stocked

By Maggie Weaver

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation