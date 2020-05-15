Get a free download of Rocket Loves Blue's 'The Great Indoors' by donating to Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank

the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank come with a gift: an exclusive link to download

Rocket Loves Blue's newest song, "The Great Indoors." Oh, and donating is the only way to get access to the song.





After a positive response to a rough demo of "The Great Indoors"

played on country radio app GimmeCountry in January and February, including people inquiring about the band and leaving comments during the radio shows as the song was playing, Rocket Loves Blue noticed a spike on their Spotify and social media accounts.



"We are a new band," says

Josh Shapiro, one half of Rocket Loves Blue. "[So we thought]





The final version of "The Great Indoors" was completed on the afternoon of March 13. After that, Shapiro says things went very fast.



"That evening, it hit us. This song is about enjoying the peace and quiet of staying home ... as we are being forced to stay at home," he says. "'[What are] the chances?' We [had] to do something good with this song. The next day we had the idea of somehow donating the song to a charity."



Nikki Moulios (they are a couple and recently engaged) have a friend who works in radio. They asked her





"They loved the idea [of working together]," says Shapiro. "Game on."



The next few days went as followed: on Thu., March 19, the couple approached a photographer neighbor with the idea. Fri., March 20, the neighbor coordinated an album cover shoot with fellow photographer Heather Mull. Sun., March 22 Shapiro and Moulios moved their living room their front yard, put toilet paper and a gas mask in a hollowed-out TV, steamed some dog clothes "and had a total blast shooting the album cover," says Shapiro.



The Pittsburgh Food Bank campaign was up and running on April 7.



o find out more about the ins and outs of "The Great Indoors."