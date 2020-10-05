 Geiger Shulman calls for debate in Pittsburgh’s most competitive race, Mizgorski silent | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Geiger Shulman calls for debate in Pittsburgh’s most competitive race, Mizgorski silent

By

click to enlarge Lissa Geiger Shulman and Lori Mizgorski - PHOTO COURTESY THE CAMPAIGN/OFFICIAL STATE PORTRAIT
Photo courtesy the campaign/official state portrait
Lissa Geiger Shulman and Lori Mizgorski
Pennsylvania’s 30th state House District has, politically, been changing fast over the years and is currently the region’s most competitive district. In 2018, state Rep. Lori Mizgorski (R-Shaler) won the district by less than five percentage points, and Democrats have made the district a target to flip. Despite being mostly in Republicans hands, many district residents are shifting to the left, particularly in wealthier suburbs like Fox Chapel.

With a close race likely this November, candidate Lissa Geiger Shulman (D-Hampton) is calling for a thorough debate between her and Mizgorski, so many of the district’s voters, especially the swing voters, can better understand where the candidates stand on important issues.

Geiger Shulman says she has accepted an invitation for a debate from the League of Women Voters. So far, Mizgorski has not.


In fact the League of Women Voters of Greater Pittsburgh says it has received no response at all from Mizgorski, despite several attempts to reach her.

"We have invited her to participate in a LWVPGH non-partisan virtual candidate forum for the 30th Legislative District,” wrote Judy Clack of LWVPGH in an email to Pittsburgh City Paper. “We have tried many, many times to reach her by phone, email, and Facebook Messenger message on her campaign's FB page. We have received no response.”

Geiger Shulman says she is ready to debate virtually, in-person, live or recorded and criticizes Mizgorski for skipping out on any debates.

“My opponent has already dodged other forums held by local organizations representing District 30 constituents. For more than a month now, the nonpartisan League of Women Voters has been trying to contact her,” says Geiger Shulman. “It seems clear that she does not want to be held accountable for her record over the last two years nor does she offer solutions for the urgent challenges facing our communities.”


A request for the Mizgorski campaign was not returned.

Geiger Shulman says there are many important issues in the race for District 30, which includes Fox Chapel, O’Hara, Shaler, Hampton, and Richland, and that Mizgorski must answer to those issues so residents know her record before voting.

She criticized Mizgorski’s vote on HB 800, a bill that would have expanded publicly-funded vouchers for students who attend private and religious schools. The bill was passed largely on party lines and vetoed by Gov. Tom Wolf. According to the Keystone Research Center, any expansion of the voucher program is “problematic because of a complete lack of financial and educational accountability” and because the state program already subsidizes “exclusive private schools catering mostly to the very affluent.”

Geiger Shulman says that bill, if passed, would have resulted in millions of fewer dollars for resources for school districts and could have led to property tax increases for school districts.

“Meanwhile, as a former public school teacher, I support universal pre-k, fully funding schools and teachers, and ensuring all districts have the PPE and technology resources needed for remote or hybrid education during COVID-19,” says Geiger Shulman.


Mizgorski’s campaign page says she “knows how important it is to adequately fund education and provide safe schools while maintaining fiscal responsibility for taxpayers.” The website also calls Mizgorski a “bi-partisan leader who delivers results for the 30th Legislative District.”

Geiger Shulman takes issue with this framing and says that Mizgorski has voted with the GOP 98% of her time in office. She also says that voters in the district have been concerned about the state’s COVID response, and that the differences between the candidates should have been ironed out in a debate.

"Rep. Mizgorski voted to immediately reopen the economy in April while 120 Pennsylvanians per day were dying from COVID-19,” says Geiger Shulman. “She also voted against providing minimum wage increases, PPE, hazard pay, and sick pay to frontline workers this Spring. These votes continue to affect first responders, health-care workers, grocery clerks, and now teachers and school professionals.”

Another issue growing in importance in the North Hills is the environment. Mizgorski’s campaign site says “She continues to advocate for clean water ways” and is an advocate for the environment. But Geiger Shulman says this characterization is up for debate, and she calls out Mizgorski's votes to provide tax breaks to the petrochemical industry.

Petrochemical plants refine natural-gas into plastics and other products, and have been known to contaminate water sources. A recent story from ProPublica shows that COVID rates have been higher in the part of Louisiana where the petrochemical industry thrives.

Geiger Shulman says Mizgorski’s votes won’t help protect the region’s air or water, and doesn’t help Pittsburgh transition away from fossil fuels and single-use plastics.

Geiger Shulman says Mizgorski voted to “give over $1.3 billion in taxpayer dollars over the next 30 years to subsidize the fossil-fuel and petrochemical industry. These subsidies are estimated to come at a cost of $8.8 million per permanent job, which number at a just few hundred per plant. This vote occurred in July as Pennsylvania began facing down a $5 billion deficit.”

Trending

Pittsburgh Solidarity for Change
Pat Toomey not seeking re-election means the Pa. GOP can no longer pretend it's moderate
Check out these movie events in Pittsburgh leading up to Halloween
KKK fliers distributed in Greene County; police investigating
Netflix announces release date of Pittsburgh-shot Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, starring the late Chadwick Boseman
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

KKK fliers distributed in Greene County; police investigating

By Ryan Deto

KKK fliers distributed in Greene County; police investigating

How Neighborways help provide safe passage away from busy streets

By Ryan Deto

How Neighborways help provide safe passage away from busy streets

Barstool Sports guy doesn't care about Pittsburgh pizza, he just wants to sell his betting app

By Ryan Deto

Barstool Sports guy doesn't care about Pittsburgh pizza, he just wants to sell his betting app
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Bipartisan Pennsylvania rent-assistance fix stalled after House session cut short

By Ryan Deto

Protest demanding a rent and mortgage freeze amid the COVID-19 pandemic on the Greenfield Bridge in Pittsburgh on May 1, 2020

Democrats and some Republicans express concern with proposed "election integrity" panel

By Stephen Caruso

State Rep. Garth Everett during a committee meeting on Sept. 30.

KKK fliers distributed in Greene County; police investigating

By Ryan Deto

KKK fliers distributed in Greene County; police investigating

In Pittsburgh during train-stop tour, Biden pitches himself as a son of the working class

By Tom Lisi

In Pittsburgh during train-stop tour, Biden pitches himself as a son of the working class
More »

Readers also liked…

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

By CP Staff

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

Critics lament Joe Biden's support for a bill leading to Teamsters pension cuts, after he hosted his campaign kickoff at Pittsburgh Teamster hall

By Ryan Deto

Joe Biden at the Teamsters Temple in Lawrenceville

Explore 30 years of queer Pittsburgh at the Pittsburgh Queer History Project

By Alex Gordon

Shantel Cummings, Connie Dorsett, Harrison Apple, Jojo Gilbert, and Dani Lamorte, in a promotional video for the One More Time Ball in 2013

Meet the teenage activist trying to build a climate-change movement in Pittsburgh

By Emily Wolfe

Leandra Mira on the steps of the City-County Building
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 30- 6, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

Protest demanding a rent and mortgage freeze amid the COVID-19 pandemic on the Greenfield Bridge in Pittsburgh on May 1, 2020

Bipartisan Pennsylvania rent-assistance fix stalled after House session cut short

By Ryan Deto

That bright light sky was a "Halloween fireball," not a UFO

That bright light sky was a "Halloween fireball," not a UFO

By Hannah Lynn

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation