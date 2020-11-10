 Gear up for Yinz Citizen with this Pittsburgh playlist | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Gear up for Yinz Citizen with this Pittsburgh playlist

By

click to enlarge Funky Fly Project, one of Yinz Citizen performers - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Funky Fly Project, one of Yinz Citizen performers
Only a few more days remain until virtual benefit concert, Yinz Citizen. To get psyched for the plethora of Pittsburgh talent set to perform, Pittsburgh City Paper compiled a playlist with music from the diverse acts, ranging from hip-hop artist Jordan Montgomery to blues group The Commonheart, to the musicians from the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.

Yinz Citizen, which takes place Thu., Nov. 12, was inspired by Lady Gaga’s April Global Citizen concert, celebrating neighbors being there for neighbors. The event is raising money for local nonprofit 412 Food Rescue, which City Paper named as one of its 2018 Pittsburghers of the Year, and will serve as a socially-distanced version of its annual Sunday Supper fundraiser.

"Over the past five-plus years, and particularly over the course of this pandemic, we have had the privilege of working with so many people from all over the city as we build a community-powered movement to end food waste and hunger," says 412 Food Rescue co-founder and CEO Leah Lizarondo in a press release. "We’re excited to celebrate with all yinz who make Pittsburgh so special."

Check out the playlist below. For more information on Yinz Citizen, visit yinzcitizen.com.


Trending

Clara Kent and INEZ look to inspire by highlighting Pittsburgh’s Black R&B scene
PHOTOS: Allegheny County helps clinch end to Trump presidency; Pittsburghers take to the streets to celebrate Biden-Harris win
Rep. Conor Lamb wins re-election, the Associated Press declares
Ballot measure expanding powers of Pittsburgh's Citizen Police Review Board passes
North Side 'Count Every Vote' rally unites community before marching to Allegheny Elections warehouse
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Music

Clara Kent and INEZ look to inspire by highlighting Pittsburgh’s Black R&B scene

By Jordan Snowden

Clara Kent and INEZ look to inspire by highlighting Pittsburgh’s Black R&B scene

Portrait People’s first full-length album ruminates on its progress as a band

By Kylie Thomas

Portrait People

Seven Days of Music: Nov. 5-11

By Jordan Snowden

Seven Days of Music: Nov. 5-11

Pioneer Records chooses Pablito Uri as next Pioneer Star

By Jordan Snowden

Pablito Uri
More »

Readers also liked…

Tilden OG resident DJ, Tenova, returned for two night performance

By Jordan Snowden

Tenova

For Shani Banerjee, a queer woman of color, the punk rock community is a safe haven

By Edward Banchs

Empty Beings

Thundercat celebrates his friend Mac Miller in powerful show at Roxian Theatre

By Casey Taylor

Thundercat

Internationally acclaimed multilingual jazz band comes to Thunderbird Café and Music Hall for CD release party

By Jordan Snowden

Afro Yaqui Music Collective
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • November 4-10, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Brenda Nicole Moorer

Soulshowmike’s Album Picks: Marrow by Brenda Nicole Moorer

By Mike Canton

Clara Kent and INEZ look to inspire by highlighting Pittsburgh’s Black R&B scene

Clara Kent and INEZ look to inspire by highlighting Pittsburgh’s Black R&B scene

By Jordan Snowden

Snow falls on Polish Hill, Feb. 7, 2020

Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership calls for snowy scenes and other seasonal images for Winter Snapshot public installation

By Amanda Waltz

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation