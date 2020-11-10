Gear up for Yinz Citizen with this Pittsburgh playlist

click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Funky Fly Project, one of Yinz Citizen performers
Only a few more days remain until virtual benefit concert, Yinz Citizen
. To get psyched for the plethora of Pittsburgh talent set to perform, Pittsburgh City Paper
compiled a playlist with music from the diverse acts, ranging from hip-hop artist Jordan Montgomery to blues group The Commonheart, to the musicians from the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.
Yinz Citizen, which takes place Thu., Nov. 12, was inspired by Lady Gaga’s April Global Citizen concert, celebrating neighbors being there for neighbors. The event is raising money for local nonprofit 412 Food Rescue, which City Paper named as one of its 2018 Pittsburghers of the Year, and will serve as a socially-distanced version of its annual Sunday Supper fundraiser.
"Over the past five-plus years, and particularly over the course of this pandemic, we have had the privilege of working with so many people from all over the city as we build a community-powered movement to end food waste and hunger," says 412 Food Rescue co-founder and CEO Leah Lizarondo in a press release. "We’re excited to celebrate with all yinz who make Pittsburgh so special."
Check out the playlist below. For more information on Yinz Citizen, visit yinzcitizen.com.