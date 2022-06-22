Gainey finally holds inaugural celebration after long COVID-19 postponement

click to enlarge CP Photo: Ladimir Garcia

After many months of COVID-19-induced delays, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey finally held his inaugural celebration this Saturday. The event was filled with pizazz and glamor, and even saw the mayor break out into a few measures of rap.



Gainey and several other local notables were at the celebration, praising the mayor’s achievements during his first six months in office.

“When I came in, we done went through six snow storms with no equipment, we went through children losing their lives at school, we went through the collapse of the bridge,” said Gainey.

Gainey then turned the praise back to his staff, thanking them for their steadfast assistance through the early months of his administration.

The celebration was packed with leaders from the Pittsburgh area, including State Reps Summer Lee and Austin Davis, and state house candidate La’Tasha D. Mayes. Mayors from other US cities also partook in the festivities.

Gainey also thanked outgoing Congressman Mike Doyle for the contributions he’s made to the area during his three decades in office.

The entire celebration was lighthearted, with music and food provided to those all in attendance. Gainey himself could be seen enjoying the moment, at one point drawing cheers from the crowd as he regaled them with his rapping skills.

Gainey's family featured prominently in the event, with his wife giving remarks and Gainey thanking his parents for their help. Gainey thanked his wife for being by his side through his run for mayor and the months he’s had in office.

After Gainey gave his final remarks, the rest of the event consisted of music and dancing, with most guests eating, mingling and taking pictures with the mayor.