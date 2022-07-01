Gainey appoints new executive advisor on legal policy

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey has today appointed Zeke Rediker as his new executive advisor on legal policy, a position responsible for advising on policy matters.

Rediker is a Pittsburgh native and a graduate of the city’s public school system.

“I’m excited to welcome Zeke to our growing team,” Gainey said in a press release. “His knowledge of government issues will be a valuable asset to the city and I know he will make an important difference by advising me on some of our city’s most pressing issues.”

After graduating from Cornell University, Rediker got his law degree from the University of Michigan. Rediker has worked for the United Steelworkers, Reed Smith and has served as a federal court clerk in New York City and Detroit.

His appointment is effective immediately and he will be reporting to Gainey's chief of staff Jake Wheatley.