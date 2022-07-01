 Gainey appoints new executive advisor on legal policy | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Gainey appoints new executive advisor on legal policy

By

city-county-building-pittsburgh-pa.jpeg

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey has today appointed Zeke Rediker as his new executive advisor on legal policy, a position responsible for advising on policy matters.

Rediker is a Pittsburgh native and a graduate of the city’s public school system.

“I’m excited to welcome Zeke to our growing team,” Gainey said in a press release. “His knowledge of government issues will be a valuable asset to the city and I know he will make an important difference by advising me on some of our city’s most pressing issues.”

After graduating from Cornell University, Rediker got his law degree from the University of Michigan. Rediker has worked for the United Steelworkers, Reed Smith and has served as a federal court clerk in New York City and Detroit.

His appointment is effective immediately and he will be reporting to Gainey's chief of staff Jake Wheatley.

Trending

Speaking of...

Downtown art gallery evicted in contentious landlord-tenant dispute

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Downtown art gallery evicted in contentious landlord-tenant dispute

Pittsburgh responds to overturn of Roe v. Wade

By Jamie Wiggan

Pittsburgh responds to overturn of Roe v. Wade

Gainey finally holds inaugural celebration after long COVID-19 postponement

By Ladimir Garcia

Gainey finally holds inaugural celebration after long COVID-19 postponement

Gainey calls on state legislators to combat gun violence

By Ladimir Garcia

Gainey calls on state legislators to combat gun violence
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Pa. Senate approves bill restricting fireworks

By Marley Parish

Pa. Senate approves bill restricting fireworks

What Pittsburghers should know about monkeypox

By Jordana Rosenfeld

What Pittsburghers should know about monkeypox

Downtown art gallery evicted in contentious landlord-tenant dispute

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Downtown art gallery evicted in contentious landlord-tenant dispute

ALCOSAN, McKees Rocks to settle lawsuit through mediation

By Jamie Wiggan

ALCOSAN, McKees Rocks to settle lawsuit through mediation
More »

Readers also liked…

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?

By Ryan Deto

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?

Downtown art gallery evicted in contentious landlord-tenant dispute

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Downtown art gallery evicted in contentious landlord-tenant dispute
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 29- 5, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Anthrocon brings furries back to Downtown Pittsburgh

Anthrocon brings furries back to Downtown Pittsburgh

By Rayni Shiring

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Art Director, Accountant, Cleaning Manager, and more

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Art Director, Accountant, Cleaning Manager, and more

Curated by Lisa Cunningham

Downtown art gallery evicted in contentious landlord-tenant dispute

Downtown art gallery evicted in contentious landlord-tenant dispute

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Pa. Senate approves bill restricting fireworks

Pa. Senate approves bill restricting fireworks

By Marley Parish

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation