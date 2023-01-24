Gainey administration to review tax exemptions currently shielding one-third of city property

click to enlarge Healthcare giant UPMC has come under repeated criticism for the tax exemptions protecting its operations and assets.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey today announced his administration would begin a multi-year process of reviewing the tax-exemption status that currently shields about one-third of city real estate.Properties will be measured against five criteria that must be met to determine legal tax exemption status on the basis of a 1985 Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling.

“If you pass the test, the city is truly benefiting ... then your exemption has been earned," Gainey said. "However, if you fail to meet our constitutional standards, then we will make sure that you are paying your fair share to us.”

Per the court ruling, tax exempt properties must: "advance a charitable purpose; d

onate or render gratuitously a substantial portion of its services; b

enefit a substantial and indefinite class of persons who are legitimate subjects of charity; r

elieve the government of some of its burden; and o

perate entirely free from private profit motive."





Gainey said the review initiative applies only to property taxes, meaning an organization's non-profit status would not be impacted if specific parcels are found to fall short of the criteria. Houses of Worship would not be subject to the review, he added.





When an offending property has been identified,

the county will be

and the owner will have a chance to appeal.

City Solicitor Krysia Kubiak said,notified,

Kubiak said the city has begun the review and is targeting the largest parcels first.



“It will take many years to review all of them," Kubiak said. "But we will do it fairly and equitably so that we are looking at each one in the same light and not playing favorites.”



Pittsburgh's extensive network of

properties has recently come under ren

$100 million to Pittsburgh Promise in 2007 and

$40 million of the $115 million OnePGH plan announced in 2021.

