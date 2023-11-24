G Pen Dash Reviews [2024]: Is This Weed Vape Worth Buying? HONEST Customer Feedback | Pittsburgh City Paper

Looking for a strong yet ultra-compact vape that fits in your pocket and is ideal for on-the-go use? If yes, look no further than the Grenco Science G Pen Dash vaporizer.

According to verified G Pen Dash reviews, this is one of the most exciting additions to the company’s impressive assortment of vaporizers for dried herbs.

The G Pen Dash will become your new go-to vaporizer, whether you use it at home or on the move.

But you need to find out yourself, so this G Pen Dash review goes over all the reasons this vape is a top pick.

G Pen Dash Vaporizer: Overview

According to most G Pen Dash reviews by verified customers, the device works amazingly. Customers also report that the device charges quickly and is easy to clean and use.

You get a USB charging cable and a tool with a keychain with the device. While more will be discussed about its highlight features in the following sections of our G Pen Dash review, here are some highlights.

G Pen Dash is a dried herb vaporizer with impressive functionality. It is compact and lightweight. Its heating chamber is made of glazed glass, and it offers three temperature options.

Pros:

USB cable and keychain included

Easy to use and maintain

Comes with a magnetic mouthpiece

Advanced technology

230+ verified G Pen Dash reviews

Adjustabls temperatures

Lightweight and discreet

Three LEDs indicating battery life

Cons:

Chamber is smaller than usual

Smaller battery

How To Use G Pen Dash

G Pen Dash reviews note that the device is straightforward, and we must agree. For our G Pen Dash review, we looked into the vaping device's performance and examined how it works.

G Pen Dash comes with a magnetic mouthpiece coupled with an integrated airpath. The chamber opening has been designed to load all ground materials quickly.

The heating chamber is made of special glass-glazed stainless steel. The device's body is durable and lightweight, made of aluminum alloy alongside haptic feedback.

To charge the device, you can use any standard micro-USB cable. LED lights indicate three temperature options (375º F or 190º C, 401º F or 205º C, and 428º F or 220º C).

Charge the Device Fully Before the Use

Before you use G Pen Dash for the first time, make sure you charge the battery fully, as advised by most G Pen Dash reviews by verified customers.

Next, you turn the device on by pressing the button five times. Once the device is on, you remove the magnetic mouthpiece and load your dry herbs into the glazed glass chamber.

As mentioned earlier in our G Pen Dash review, the device is made for dry herbs, so make sure you do not load with a concentrate, as this will result in the device malfunctioning.

You switch between the temperatures by pressing the power button three times. G Pen Dash will start vibrating when the desired temperature is reached.

G Pen Dash Top Features

In this section of our G Pen Dash review, we examine the famed vaporizer's highlight features. We look into the vapor quality, temperature options, battery life, ease of use, and more.

Discreteness

Although the G Pen Dash device has many positive aspects, its compact size is one of its best features, especially if we consider G Pen Dash reviews by verified customers.

This gadget is about the size of a palm, smaller than a standard smartphone, so that you will have no issue fitting your G Pen Dash into the smallest pocket.

The device is also very lightweight, which makes hauling it a breeze. Its weight and size combination make it incredibly compact.

The Dash is an incredibly portable companion. You may easily carry it on any journey because of its compact size.

Battery Life

Another impressive thing about the gadget, judging by G Pen Dash reviews by customers, is its battery life.

This vape pen comes with a 950mAh lithium battery that ensures between eight and nine sessions before you need to think about recharging.

While the battery life is not the best, most customers do not report this as one of the major drawbacks. To check if the battery needs a recharge, check the lights.

If three lights are blinking, your battery is 80% to 100% full. If two lights are flashing, the battery is between 60% and 65%, and if there is only one light, the battery is running at lower than 33%.

Manufacturing Quality

G Pen Dash is made of high-quality materials and powered by advanced technologies. This is one of the best vaping devices for the affordable price, and other G Pen Dash reviews agree.

The device's body is made of aluminum, while the magnetic mouthpiece is made of plastic. The display has quality LED indicators. The heating chamber is made of stainless steel, and conduction is used.

Due to high manufacturing quality, the device heats to the desired temperature in 30 to 40 seconds. However, based on the research we did for our G Pen Dash review, heat dispersion has some limitations.

This should not come as a surprise, considering this is a very compact device, and they are built for portability and greater discretion.

Still, the overall manufacturing quality is impeccable as the company used only top-grade materials.

Vapor Quality

According to most G Pen Dash reviews, the budget-friendly device's vapor quality is unmatched. Discussing vapor quality, it is essential to note that the vapor path is short due to the device's compactness.

The vapor can also come out hotter, especially if you set the temperature to a higher range. Since the heating chamber is made of high-quality materials, if you set the highest temperature, expect a harsher vapor.

The device's glass glaze heating chamber adds to the vapor quality. Other budget devices do not use this technology, and the average heating time is around 20 seconds.

There are two airflow ports on the device, so expect free-flowing hits. What is also important to note is a built-in five-minute session timer, so the device turns off automatically after five minutes of not being used.

Ease of Use

We have briefly discussed the ease of use in our G Pen Dash review, but there are other important things to note. The device is very easy to use, even if you have yet to gain experience with devices of this kind.

To get started, you remove the magnetic mouthpiece, load the chamber with dried herbs, put the magnetic mouthpiece back, and click on the power button five times, and you are all set.

If you want to change the temperature setting, click the power button three times. What aids in the usability of the device is its haptic feedback technology.

This advanced system offers a physical indicator to the user when the internal heater reaches the desired vaping temperature or when the vaping device goes into standby mode.

According to verified G Pen Dash reviews, this technology works flawlessly.

Temperature Flexibility

We also look into the device’s temperature flexibility for this G Pen Dash review. As mentioned earlier, the device has three temperature settings, including 375º F or 190º C, 401º F or 205º C, and 428º F or 220º C.

To turn on the device, you click the power button five times. To change the temperature setting, you press the power button three times.

The device will start vibrating when it reaches the desired temperature. Once again, G Pen Dash comes with three temperature settings, as indicated by the LEDs on the device.

The lowest temperature is 375º F or 190º C, indicated by blue LED lights; the medium temperature is 401º F or 205º C, indicated by green LED lights.

The highest temperature is 428º F or 220º C, indicated by red LED lights.

Portability

As mentioned earlier in our G Pen Dash review, this is a very compact device that is perfect for use on the go. Due to its compact size, this device is made for on-the-go use. G Pen Dash reviews by verified customers also agree.

Customers praise its compact size, smart power button, system with three LEDs, and haptic feedback.

It is also important to note that you can use the device while charging, thanks to its pass-through charging option. To maximize the device’s battery life, it comes with an automatic shut-off option.

Portability-wise, this is a wonderful vaping device for on-the-go, according to most G Pen Dash reviews by verified customers.

It is very compact, perfect for on-the-go use. It fits into every pocket, so you can take it whenever you need a quick vaping session.

How to Clean G Pen Dash?

Our G Pen Dash review also includes a detailed overview of the cleaning procedure. Below is our handy cleaning guide with all the tricks and tips necessary to keep your device working properly for a long time.

Prepare everything you need, including isopropyl alcohol, a container, a paper towel, and a clean Q-tip.

Next, you need to disassemble the mouthpiece from your device. Remove the plastic insert and the mouthpiece.

Inside the mouthpiece, you will notice a coil. Remove the coil and place it in a container with isopropyl alcohol.

Place the mouthpiece you just removed in the same container with isopropyl alcohol.

Next, you will dip the Q-tip into the container with isopropyl alcohol. Use the Q-tip to clean the plastic insert, inside and outside.

Take the Q-tip dipped into isopropyl alcohol and clean the inside of the chamber. Put back all the pieces, and your device is ready to use.

G Pen Dash reviews note that the cleaning process takes up to a few minutes, even if you are very thorough.

G Pen Dash Pricing and Discounts

We haven’t discussed pricing in our G Pen Dash review besides mentioning that the device is affordable, especially compared to other vaping devices of this quality.

According to G Pen Dash reviews by customers, most are satisfied with the price tag. At the official Genco Science website, you pay for the device in four interest-free payments if you use Sezzle.

Those who buy the device from the official website also collect 70 loyalty points if they are members of the Genco Science Loyalty Program. Members of the Loyalty Program earn points on every purchase.

With enough loyalty points, you become eligible for special discounts.

If this is your first time buying at GPen.com, you can claim an incredible 15% discount on your first purchase if you join the company’s email newsletter program. Note that you need to provide your email address to get a discount code.

The company also runs a fantastic Refer-A-Friend Program. More specifically, you can get a 20% discount for each referral.

Where To Buy the G Pen Dash

You will find the famed G Pen Dash at many third-party sites selling vaping devices of different kinds. However, the best option is to go shopping at the official website.

As discussed in the previous section of our G Pen Dash review, you are eligible for a 15% discount on your first order when shopping at the official website.

According to G Pen Dash reviews, you can also get a 20% discount with each referral.

In addition to benefiting from substantial discount deals, shopping at the official website also means supporting different non-profit organizations, as the company donates a portion of net profits.

When you buy from the official website, you also get a tracking number with each order, which is not readily available at third-party sites.

Lastly, on the official website, you will also find various vaping accessories, including high-quality grinders, replacement mouthpieces, and the best vape pen chargers you know will work for your G Pen Dash.

G-Pen Dash Reviews: Frequently Asked Questions

Now that we covered all the basics behind G Pen Dash reviews, check our next section with the most frequently asked questions.

What Does G Pen Do?

The G Pen vaporizer is one of the best budget-friendly devices of this kind. It is used for vaping dry herbs and has advanced technology, three temperature settings, and other handy features.

What Is the Best G Pen?

The best and most affordable G Pen for vaping dry herbs is the Grenco Science G Pen Dash vapourizer.

Are G Pens Any Good?

For the price, G Pens are more than good; they are fantastic. G Pens are known for their compact design, excellent portability, and high-quality materials.

What Is Snoop Dogg G Pen Used For?

Just like G Pen Dash, Snoop Dog G Pen is used for vaping dried herbs, this stylish vaping device was designed by Snoop Dogg.

What Is the G Pen Dash Used For?

G Pen Dash is a vaping device suited only for ground materials and dried herbs, not liquids, tobacco, or concentrates.

How Long Does the G Pen Dash Last?

If you charge the battery to the fullest, your G Pen Dash should last you for around eight to ten vaping sessions before you need to recharge the battery again.

Is the G Pen Dash for Dry Herbs?

Yes, G Pen Dash by Genco Science is also suitable for vaping dried herbs. For liquids and concentrates, look at other G Pen devices.

How Long Does the Battery Last on the G Pen Dash?

The battery on the G Pen Dash will last eight to ten vaping sessions before it requires recharge.

Can I Use the G Pen Dash While Charging?

Yes, you can use your G Pen Dash while charging due to the device’s pass-through feature.

What Is the Warranty Policy for the G Pen Dash?

With every G Pen Dash device, you get a one-year warranty covering all manufacturer defects.

G Pen Dash – Final Thoughts

No vaping devices on the market can compete with the G Pen Dash in terms of value for money. The gadget is compact, so it is perfect for vaping sessions on the go. The quality of materials used is unmatched.

Verified G Pen Dash reviews praise all of the highlight features, such as the three temperature settings, magnetic mouthpiece, which is very easy to clean, and its ergonomic chamber that allows easy loading of precious herbs.

G Pen Dash may quickly become your best companion if you want a premium, budget-friendly vaporizer for ground materials.

