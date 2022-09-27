Futuristic taco murals, a tuna pizza, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

515 N. Highland Ave., Highland Park. pghschools.org/ibworld2
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris will join various organizations to help address youth food insecurity during Hunger Action Month. On Tue., Sept. 27 at 9 a.m., Harris, along with Pittsburgh Public Schools superintendent Dr. Wayne N. Walters and other board of education officials, will unveil the Grab and Go breakfast cart program. A press release promises that the program, funded through a donation from the American Dairy Association North East’s National Football League Hometown Grants Fund, will provide Pittsburgh Barack Obama Academy students with "greater access to school meals."
Pittsburgh Hard Cider & Doughnut Fest
pittdonutfest.eventbrite.com
Kick off October with beer, hard seltzer, hard cider, and free donuts during this festival. The crawl, taking place from 2-8 p.m. on Oct. 1, guides guests to four South Side restaurants for seasonal booze specials. The doughnut menu includes Cream Stick and Cinnamon Stick Cruelers, and flavors like powdered sugar, glaze, and rainbow sprinkles. Tickets are $24-26. All guests must arrive from 2-4 p.m. to register for the event and receive wristbands good for drink specials and two free doughnuts.
1212 Smallman St., Strip District. heinzhistorycenter.org/events
Experience cooking demos, talks, and foods from more than 40 local vendors when the Hometown-Homegrown festival unfolds at the Heinz History Center. Learn how to build the perfect charcuterie board, work dough with WQED chef Chris Fennimore, and sample offerings by 5 Generation Bakers, All Things Empanada, BBQ Stu’s, Commonplace Coffee, Pittsburgh Pickle, and many others. Visitors are also free to explore the Center's exhibitions, including Heinz and Pittsburgh: A Tradition of Innovation, a look at the region’s food history. The event takes place on Oct. 15 and is presented in partnership with GoodTaste! Pittsburgh. All Hometown-Homegrown activities are included with regular admission, or free for History Center members.
20430 Route 19, Cranberry Township. condadotacos.com
A new Condado Tacos location will serve as a gallery for local artists when it opens in October. The Ohio-based Mexican food chain will grow its presence in Pittsburgh with a new spot in Cranberry, where diners can see murals by Jake Kelly, Shane Pilster, Dejouir Brown, Phillip Seth, Ashley Holder/De Silva, Jason Woolslare, Michael Budai, and Brian Gonnella. A press release says the mural scenes depict a "retro vision of what the space-age future holds for Condado Tacos and Cranberry Township." Enjoy food and art on Oct. 20 when the Cranberry Condado officially opens.
Mindful Brewing Company x Trax Farms Market
528 Trax Road, Finleyville. traxfarms.com
A new fall project will bring handcrafted beer to a local farming institution. The South Hills-based Mindful Brewing launched a weekend taproom at Trax Farms Market, where visitors can now find beer samples, draft pours, and growlers to-go every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 23. There will also be to-go four packs available for purchase at the Trax Grocery Store.
Abeille Voyante Tea
211 Grant Ave., Millvale. abeillevoyanteteaco.com
Abeille Voyante Tea has declared it "soup and tea season" in an Instagram post announcing a new fall menu. The all-vegan menu, available through October, offers a tofu bahn mi, Buffalo chickpea wrap, roasted veggie and kale salad, hummus, and chickpea rice soup.
Mad Mex
Multiple locations. madmex.com
Margaritas aren't just for summer. Mad Mex does fans of the cocktail right with a fall apple cider marg. Order it while you can at various Mad Mex locations throughout the Pittsburgh region.
6018 Broad St., East Liberty. thebridgemusicbar.com
Bridge Music Bar expanded its already robust schedule of live music, DJs, and other happenings with a bimonthly Drag Brunch. Taking place on the second and fourth Sunday of every month, the event combines food with entertainment by host Kierra Darshell, dubbed "Pittsburgh's First Lady of Drag."
Oak Hill Post x Wild Rise
600 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. oakhillpost.com
Oak Hill Post, a breakfast and lunch spot in Brookline, joined forces with Wild Rise Bakery to offer gluten-free sandwich buns. Try one with Oak Hill's burger, fried chicken sandwich, or Impossible patty melt, a comforting classic made with plant-based "meat."
Gi-Jin
208 Sixth St., Downtown. gi-jin.com
Try something a little different with some Tuna Pizza from Gi-Jin. An Instagram post says the dish tops a scallion pancake with shiso pesto, bluefin tuna, lemon oil, and parmesan.
East End Brewing Co.
147 Julius St., Larimer. eastendbrewing.com
East End has been boosting its fall menu and beer selection full of seasonal flavors. Look for the Pumpkin Spice Latte Pizza and pumpkin-flavored Nunkin Ale, the Along Came a Cider, and the Big Hop Harvest Ale.
Adda Coffee and Tea House
Multiple locations. addacoffeehouse.com
Many in the Pittsburgh food scene likely wondered what would become of chef Becca Hegarty after she recently closed her Bloomfield sandwich shop, Bitter Ends Luncheonette. According to an Instagram post, she moved over to Adda Coffee and Tea House, where she will serve as the local chain's food director. The post reads that Hegarty will be bringing her "unique spirit and style" to Adda's new weekend food program. The news should come as a relief to those who experienced any cuisine by Hegarty, a James Beard Award nominee who also earned recognition from Bon Appetit and Zagat.