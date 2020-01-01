 Fun a Day Pittsburgh: 31 Days of Upcycled Newspapers | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Fun a Day Pittsburgh: 31 Days of Upcycled Newspapers

click to enlarge Pittsburgh City Paper's kickoff Fun A Day Pgh project: Upcycled newspaper flowers - CP PHOTO: LISA CUNNINGHAM
CP photo: Lisa Cunningham
Pittsburgh City Paper's kickoff Fun A Day Pgh project: Upcycled newspaper flowers
If one of your resolutions is to become more creative this year, join Pittsburgh City Paper in kicking off 2020 by making something new every day this month.

We've signed up for Fun A Day Pittsburgh where participants spend every day in January working on a project for the month — some make something new for 31 days, others pick one big project and work on it a little each day. At the end of the month, everyone is invited to show off their finished projects in a group art show.

As a staff, we'll be working on fun things to do with our newspaper pages after you've finished reading the weekly issues. More than 70 participants have signed up so far — projects range from embroidery to recording a song every day and from baking to photography — and there's still time for you to sign up.



Follow along as we update this page every day this month with ideas that we hope will inspire you to recycle, upcycle, and start the new year off by having a little fun.

click to enlarge Upcycled newspaper flowers - CP PHOTO: LISA CUNNINGHAM
CP photo: Lisa Cunningham
Upcycled newspaper flowers

Day one: Jan. 1, 2020
Upcycled Newspaper Flowers

Got a picture frame that could use a little sprucing up? For today's project, we turned to HGTV to learn how to make rolled paper flowers. Their site includes step-by-step instructions with photos. All you need is a copy of Pittsburgh City Paper, scissors, and glue.

click to enlarge CP PHOTO: LISA CUNNINGHAM
CP photo: Lisa Cunningham

Day two: Jan. 2, 2020
Newspaper Butterflies

These easy-to-make paper butterflies came from Red Ted Art, which features "cute and easy crafts for kids." We recommend choosing colorful pages — look for full page photos or colorful advertisements — to make the butterflies really pop.

click to enlarge CP PHOTO: LISA CUNNINGHAM
CP photo: Lisa Cunningham

Day three: Jan. 3, 2020
Ransom Notes

No, we're not encouraging you to kidnap anyone. We're just suggesting you skip always automatically purchasing a Hallmark card this year in favor of creating some handcrafted notes. Cutting out letters ransom-note style is an easy way to liven up a homemade card for your BFF or to create a positive affirmation to hang up by your desk.

