Fun a Day Pittsburgh: 31 Days of Upcycled Newspapers

We've signed up for Fun A Day Pittsburgh where participants spend every day in January working on a project for the month — some make something new for 31 days, others pick one big project and work on it a little each day. At the end of the month, everyone is invited to show off their finished projects in a group art show.
As a staff, we'll be working on fun things to do with our newspaper pages after you've finished reading the weekly issues. More than 70 participants have signed up so far — projects range from embroidery to recording a song every day and from baking to photography — and there's still time for you to sign up.
Follow along as we update this page every day this month with ideas that we hope will inspire you to recycle, upcycle, and start the new year off by having a little fun.
Day one: Jan. 1, 2020
Upcycled Newspaper Flowers
Got a picture frame that could use a little sprucing up? For today's project, we turned to HGTV to learn how to make rolled paper flowers. Their site includes step-by-step instructions with photos. All you need is a copy of Pittsburgh City Paper, scissors, and glue.
Day two: Jan. 2, 2020
These easy-to-make paper butterflies came from Red Ted Art, which features "cute and easy crafts for kids." We recommend choosing colorful pages — look for full page photos or colorful advertisements — to make the butterflies really pop.
Newspaper Butterflies
