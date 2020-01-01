Fun a Day Pittsburgh: 31 Days of Upcycled Newspapers

We've signed up for Fun A Day Pittsburgh where participants spend every day in January working on a project for the month — some make something new for 31 days, others pick one big project and work on it a little each day. At the end of the month, everyone is invited to show off their finished projects in a group art show.



As a staff, we'll be working on fun things to do with our newspaper pages after you've finished reading the weekly issues. More than 70 participants have signed up so far — projects range from embroidery to recording a song every day and from baking to photography — and there's still time for you to sign up.

Follow along as we update this page every day this month with ideas that we hope will inspire you to recycle, upcycle, and start the new year off by having a little fun.