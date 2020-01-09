Frzy attempts to break Guinness World Record for longest freestyle rap

click to enlarge Photo: RPSKK Photography Harvey 'Frzy' Daniels

Emmy award-winning rapper/musician Harvey 'Frzy' Daniels is marking the one year anniversary of Frzy Day — which was created by the City of Pittsburgh on Jan. 11, 2019 — with a record-breaking performance. On Saturday, he will attempt to beat the Guinness World Record for longest freestyle rap.Starting at 10 a.m. on Jan. 11, and running until 5 p.m. the next day, a total of 31 hours, Daniels will spit non-stop rhymes on the upper level of The Block at Northway Mall on Mcknight Road. The entirety of the event will be open to the public and media and will also be available to view via live streaming across platforms such as Facebook Live, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitch. To help Daniels break the global record, there will be continuous music by 13 DJs from Grind Hard, 26 producers, and interactive games.Those who attend the event have the opportunity to be part of Daniels' moment by recording their name in-person at The Block. Once the attempt is approved, you can send away for a certificate from Guinness World Records.Additionally, for a donation, Daniels will freestyle rap about a topic of your choice, within reason. All proceeds of the sponsored freestyles, and any in-person or online donations, will benefit MusicCares, a non-profit that provides preventative, recovery, and emergency assistance to safeguard the health and well-being of music people in need.Daniels was awarded Frzy Day last year after winning a regional Emmy for his hip-hop tribute to Mister Rogers on WQED. Follow his Guinness World Records quest with @frzy on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.