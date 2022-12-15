From minis to mending services, stuff these local gifts into some stockings this holiday | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge
Photo: Courtesy of I Made It! Market
Meghan Tutolo of 1flychicken creations
Holiday Airline Kit
Wigle Whiskey
2401 Smallman St., Strip District. wiglewhiskey.com
Liquor, but make it cute. For only $25, bring some joy to the highball or gimlet lover in your life with this collection of six mini-bottles including Cinnamon Whiskey, Dutch-Style Gin, and Rye Whiskey. Kits are now available to order for pick-up or delivery.
Salt Stack Gift Pack
Steel City Salt Company x love, Pittsburgh
Multiple locations. lovepittsburghshop.com
Treat your favorite foodie to this trio of handcrafted seasonings
from the Millvale-based Steel City Salt Company. Made exclusively for love, Pittsburgh, the bundle includes Dill Pickle Salt, Lemon Lime Sea Salt, and the Maple Jalapeno Blend. The set is recommended for cocktail rims and even comes with a drink recipe card. Find them online or at love, Pittsburgh's Mount Washington, Downtown, or Strip District locations.
Old Flame Mending Gift Card
643 California Ave., Avalon. oldflamemending.com
Who among us has not suffered the frustration of a broken zipper on our favorite coat, or a worn-out crotch on those perfect jeans? Old Flame Mending does clothing repair, alternations, darning, and more to help your loved one make the most out of the clothing, bags, and other things they love. Get a gift card
and support this local, woman-owned business out to make fashion more sustainable. They even offer a mail service so you can send in an item and have it returned by post.
Pittsburgh Gift Set
1flychicken creations
etsy.com/shop/1flychicken
Need a gift for someone who just moved to Pittsburgh, or someone who moved away and misses the city? Give them this bunch of items
by Meghan Tutolo of 1flychicken creations. The bundle comes with mini-magnets, plus a decal and a keychain, all depicting Pittsburgh landmarks, food, and more.
Cocoa Mint Stocking Stuffer
Una Biologicals
unabiologicals.com
Treat someone to a delicious bit of Pittsburgh-made care products. This $14 set from Una Biologicals comes with Cocoa Mint Exfoliating soap and Chocolicious & Mint lip balm, both of which are made with organic, sustainable, fair-trade ingredients, according to the company website.