From minis to mending services, stuff these local gifts into some stockings this holiday | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of I Made It! Market Meghan Tutolo of 1flychicken creations

including Cinnamon Whiskey, Dutch-Style Gin, and Rye Whiskey. Kits are now available to order for pick-up or delivery.











Wigle WhiskeyLiquor, but make it cute. For only $25, bring some joy to the highball or gimlet lover in your life with this collection of six mini-bottles Steel City Salt Company x love, PittsburghTreat your favorite foodie to this trio of handcrafted seasonings from the Millvale-based Steel City Salt Company. Made exclusively for love, Pittsburgh, the bundle includes Dill Pickle Salt, Lemon Lime Sea Salt, and the Maple Jalapeno Blend. The set is recommended for cocktail rims and even comes with a drink recipe card. Find them online or at love, Pittsburgh's Mount Washington, Downtown, or Strip District locations.Who among us has not suffered the frustration of a broken zipper on our favorite coat, or a worn-out crotch on those perfect jeans? Old Flame Mending does clothing repair, alternations, darning, and more to help your loved one make the most out of the clothing, bags, and other things they love. Get a gift card and support this local, woman-owned business out to make fashion more sustainable. They even offer a mail service so you can send in an item and have it returned by post.1flychicken creationsNeed a gift for someone who just moved to Pittsburgh, or someone who moved away and misses the city? Give them this bunch of items by Meghan Tutolo of 1flychicken creations. The bundle comes with mini-magnets, plus a decal and a keychain, all depicting Pittsburgh landmarks, food, and more.Una BiologicalsTreat someone to a delicious bit of Pittsburgh-made care products. This $14 set from Una Biologicals comes with Cocoa Mint Exfoliating soap and Chocolicious & Mint lip balm, both of which are made with organic, sustainable, fair-trade ingredients, according to the company website.