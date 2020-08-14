 From a window seat: Scenes from a morning commute on the T | Pittsburgh City Photos | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

From a window seat: Scenes from a morning commute on the T

Pittsburgh City Photos: An exploration of the city through photographs

By

click to enlarge Riders pass over the Monongahela River from Station Square to First Avenue. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Riders pass over the Monongahela River from Station Square to First Avenue.
This week's Pittsburgh City Photos took inspiration from a few people. A college photojournalism professor once asked me to "pick a seat" and photograph what I saw for a period of time. The late Pulitzer finalist and Getty Images staff photographer Chris Hondros, who frequented Pittsburgh, also did an incredible photo essay of images shot through the window of a Humvee while covering the war in Afghanistan.

I boarded the T this morning from the Allegheny stop near Heinz Field and took the silver line to Library before heading back and transferring to the South Hills Village train on the red line to give myself a different perspective on the way back. There really are some gorgeous scenes of various neighborhoods, especially when your car is nearly empty and incredibly quiet. Having your head on a swivel, checking out the front of the train to know what's possibly coming up, and being quick to press the shutter is definitely needed when you're going full speed along the tracks.

That trip could be photographed five days a week over the span of a year, and you'd still come up with fresh images. The landscape is always changing and you never know when people will pop into your view or when you might find some nice light.
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham

