Fried pizza, doggie ice cream, and more Pittsburgh food news

click to enlarge The Good Food Project - PHOTO: COURTESY OF 412 FOOD RESCUE
Photo: Courtesy of 412 Food Rescue
The Good Food Project

Salem’s Market and Grill

1850 Centre Ave., Strip District. salemsmarketgrill.com
Salem’s Market and Grill will be hosting an Eat, Meet, & Greet at the former Shop N’ Save location in the Hill District. The longtime market and restaurant was recently selected to open a grocery store in the neighborhood. The owners hope the event will serve as an opportunity to introduce themselves to the community and answer questions. There will be pre-packaged meals provided and masks and social distancing are encouraged. The Eat, Meet, & Greet on Wed., Nov. 17 at 6 p.m.

Salty Paws Pittsburgh

4126 Butler St., Lawrenceville. saltypawspittsburgh.com
Salty Paws claims it's the first "Doggie Ice Cream Shop & Bakery" in the state, and it's opening right here in Pittsburgh. With treats for both cats and dogs, you can spoil your pet with toys, food, CBD products, and more. Treat your pup to dog-friendly ice cream, complete with a topping bar. The grand opening is on Sat., Nov. 20 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
click to enlarge Former Spirit billboard in Lawrenceville - CP PHOTO: AMANDA WALTZ
CP photo: Amanda Waltz
Former Spirit billboard in Lawrenceville

Fried at Spirit

242 51st St., Lawrenceville. spiritpgh.com
On Mondays at Spirit, you can now grab yourself some fried pizza, as well as their other foods and cocktails available on the menu. From 7 p.m.-12 a.m., find out just exactly what a fried pizza is while also listening to music by a rotating list of DJs. There’s no cover, so you can enjoy the food and tunes with no additional charges.

The Good Food Project

112 E. Sherman St., Millvale. 412foodrescue.com
An endeavor by 412 Food Rescue and Leanpath, The Good Food Project is the region’s first zero-waste kitchen. The grand opening takes place on Dec. 6 from 5-7 p.m. and will include tours of the space, a brand re-launch, and food prepared by Chef Greg Austin.


Pittsburgh Chinese Restaurant Association

1613 Penn Ave. Strip District. pcrapa.com
In honor of cultural exchanges between Pittsburgh and Chengdu, China, the PCRA will host Pittsburgh Sichuan Cuisine Week, starting on Fri., Nov. 19 and running through Sun., Nov. 28. Featured restaurants include Little Asia, Szechuan Spice, Jade Grille, Chengdu Gourmet, and Sichuan Gourmet. The Chengdu Foreign Affairs Office also presented PCRA with gifts valued at $10,000 to be given to guests who dine during the week.

