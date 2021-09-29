FREE WILL ASTROLOGY: Sept. 30-Oct. 6

In the English language, the words "naked" and "nude" have different connotations. Art critic Kenneth Clark noted that "naked" people depicted in painting and sculpture are "deprived of clothes," and embarrassed as a result. Being "nude," on the other hand, has "no uncomfortable overtone," but indicates "a balanced, prosperous, and confident body." I bring this to your attention because I believe you would benefit from experiencing extra nudity and no nakedness in the days ahead. If you choose to take on this assignment, please use it to upgrade your respect and reverence for your beauty. PS: Now is also a favorable time to express your core truths without inhibition or apology. I urge you to be your pure self in all of your glory.Scorpio poet Anne Sexton wrote, "One has to get their own animal out of their own cage and not look for either an animal keeper or an unlocker." That's always expert advice, but it will be extra vital for you to heed in the coming weeks. The gorgeous semi-wild creature within you needs more room to run, more sights to see, more adventures to seek. For that to happen, it needs to spend more time outside of its cage. And you're the best person to make sure that happens.Sagittarian composer Ludwig van Beethoven (1770–1827) could be a marvelous friend. If someone he cared for was depressed or feeling lost, he would invite them to sit in his presence as he improvised music on the piano. There were no words, no advice — only emotionally stirring melodies. "He said everything to me," one friend said about his gift. "And finally gave me consolation." I invite you to draw inspiration from his example, Sagittarius. You're at the peak of your powers to provide solace, comfort, and healing to allies who need such nurturing. Do it in whatever way is also a blessing for you.At age 23, Capricorn-born Jeanne Antoinette Poisson (1721–1764) became French King Louis XV's favorite mistress. She was not born into aristocracy, but she wielded her Capricornian flair with supreme effectiveness. Ultimately, she achieved a noble title as well as high prestige and status in the French court. As is true for evolved Capricorns, her elevated role was well-deserved, not the result of vulgar social-climbing. She was a patron of architecture, porcelain artwork, and France's top intellectuals. She ingratiated herself to the King's wife, the Queen, and served as an honored assistant. I propose we make her your role model for the next four weeks. May she inspire you to seek a boost in your importance and clout that's accomplished with full integrity.The bad news is that artist Debbie Wagner was diagnosed with two brain tumors in 2002. The good news is that surgery not only enabled her to survive, but enhanced her visual acuity. The great news is that on most days since 2005, she has painted a new image of the sunrise. I invite you to dream up a ritual to celebrate your own victory over adversity, Aquarius. Is there a generous gesture or creative act you could do on a semi-regular basis to thank life for providing you with the help and power you needed?A self-described "anarchist witch" named Lars writes on his Tumblr blog, "I am a ghost from the 1750s, and my life is currently in the hands of a group of suburban 13-year-olds using a Ouija board to ask me if Josh from homeroom has a crush on them." He's implying that a powerful supernatural character like himself is being summoned to do tasks that are not worthy of him. He wishes his divinatory talents were better used. Are there any resemblances between you and him, Pisces? Do you ever feel as if you're not living up to your promise? That your gifts are not being fully employed? If so, I'm pleased to predict that you could fix this problem in the coming weeks and months. You will have extra energy and savvy to activate your full potential.Blogger AnaSophia was asked, "What do you find attractive in a person?" I'll reproduce her reply because it's a good time to think about what your answer would be. I'm not implying you should be looking for a new lover. I'm interested in inspiring you to ruminate about what alliances you should cultivate during the coming months. Here's what AnaSophia finds attractive: "strong desire but not neediness, passionate sensitivity, effortlessness, authenticity, innocence of perception, sense of humor, vulnerability and honesty, embodying one's subtleties and embracing one's paradoxes, acting unconditionally and from the heart."Taurus author Roberto Bolaño confessed, "Sometimes I want greatness, sometimes just its shadow." I appreciate his honesty. I think what he says is true about most of us. Is there anyone who is always ready for the heavy responsibility of pursuing greatness? Doubtful. To be great, we must periodically go through phases when we recharge our energy and take a break from being nobly ambitious. What about you, dear Taurus? If I'm reading the omens correctly, you will benefit from a phase of reinvention and reinvigoration. During the next three weeks, you'll be wise to hang out in the shadows of greatness."Have fun, even if it's not the same kind of fun everyone else is having," wrote religious writer C.S. Lewis. That advice is ten times more important right now than it usually is. For the sake of your body's and soul's health, you need to indulge in sprees of playful amusement and blithe delight and tension-relieving merriment. And all that good stuff will work its most potent magic if it stimulates pleasures that are unique to you — and not necessarily in line with others' tastes."It is one thing to learn about the past," wrote Cancerian journalist Kenneth Auchincloss. "It is another to wallow in it." That's stellar advice for you to incorporate in the coming weeks. After studying your astrological omens, I'm enthusiastic about you exploring the old days and old ways. I'm hoping that you will discover new clues you've overlooked before and that this further information will inspire you to re-envision your life story. But as you conduct your explorations, it's also crucial to avoid getting bogged down in sludgy emotions like regret or resentment. Be inspired by your history, not demoralized by it.Would you like to deepen and strengthen your capacity to concentrate? Cosmic rhythms will conspire in your favor if you work on this valuable skill in the coming weeks. You'll be able to make more progress than would normally be possible. Here's pertinent advice from author Harriet Griffey: "Whenever you feel like quitting, just do five more — five more minutes, five more exercises, five more pages — which will extend your focus." Here's another tip: Whenever you feel your concentration flagging, remember what it is you love about the task you're doing. Ruminate about its benefits for you and others.What's your favorite feeling? Here's Virgo poet Mary Szybist's answer to that question: hunger. She's not speaking about the longing for food, but rather the longing for everything precious, interesting, and meaningful. She adores the mood of "not yet," the experience of moving toward the desired thing. What would be your response to the question, Virgo? I'm guessing you may at times share Szybist's perspective. But given the current astrological omens, your favorite feeling right now may be utter satisfaction — the gratifying sensation of getting what you've hungered for. I say, trust that intuition.