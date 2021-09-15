FREE WILL ASTROLOGY: Sept. 16-22

"There's nothing wrong with reading a book you love over and over," writes Virgo author Gail Carson Levine. Adding to that encouragement, I offer you the following authorizations: There's nothing wrong with seeking a pleasure you love over and over; or doing a necessary task you love over and over; or performing an energizing ritual you love over and over; or expressing key truths you love over and over. And these permissions will be especially crucial for you to exult in during the coming weeks, dear Virgo: because it's a time when mindful repetition will be one of your strengths and a key to stimulating the deepening experiences you need."If I'm a bitch and a fake. Is there nobody who will love a bitch and a fake?" Libra author Graham Greene wrote that in his novelHere's my extrapolation: I believe that every one of us, including me, is a bitch and a fake now and then. We all go through periods when we are not at our best, when we fail to live up to our own high standards. Is it possible that you have recently flirted with such a phase? If so, the cosmos has authorized me to absolve you. You are free to reclaim your full exquisite beauty. And if you haven't been a bitch and a fake, congratulations. It means you have weathered a gnarly storm.Poet Yves Olade writes, "I've started thinking of people as wounds that don't heal." To me, that idea is idiotically cynical. Moreover, I think it's wrong for most of us. The truth is, humans have a natural instinct for healing. They are predisposed to attract experiences that might aid their recovery from difficulties — that might teach them the healing lessons they need. I believe this will be especially true for you in the coming weeks. (PS: Dr. Andrew Weil writes, "Any level of biological organization that we examine, from DNA up to the most complex body systems, shows the capacity for self-diagnosis, for removal of damaged structure, and for regeneration of new structure.")Research suggests that most people think everyone else has more fun than they do. But I'm guessing that only a small percentage of Sagittarians feel that way. You tend to be extra alert for fun, and you have intuitive skill at tracking down fun. In addition, you often take the initiative to precipitate fun. You understand you have a responsibility to generate fun, and you have a talent for generating it. All these capacities will serve you well in the coming weeks. I recommend you raise your mastery of the art and science of having fun to a new level. Be the Champion of Fun and Games for your entire circle.I'm not engaging in empty flattery when I say that you are unlike anyone else who has ever lived in the history of the world. Your absolute uniqueness is a fundamental fact. Maybe you don't reflect on this truth very often. Perhaps you feel that it's not helpful to think about or that it's irrelevant to your daily decision-making. But I propose that in the next three weeks, you give it a central place in your understanding of your destiny. Allow it to influence everything you do. Make it a major factor in your decision-making.Welcome back from the underworld, Aquarius. I hope your time wandering through the maze-like twilight brought you as many fascinating mysteries as confusing questions. I trust you took advantage of the smoky riddles and arresting dilemmas to fortify your soul's wisdom. I suspect that although your travels may have at times seemed hard to fathom, they have provided you with a superb education that will serve you well in the immediate future.In Oscar Wilde's novelthe lead character says to a friend, "You filled me with a wild desire to know everything about life." Is there a person who might inspire you like that, Pisces? Maybe a person from your past with whom you've fallen out of touch? Or is there a person hovering on the outskirts of your life who could stimulate you to have such feelings? Now is a favorable time to seek these influences. I advise you to be bold in your quest to associate with allies who will stimulate your lust for life and teach you crucial lessons. (PS: For extra credit, make abundant use of another theme from Wilde's book: "The search for beauty is the real secret of life.")“Books are mirrors: You only see in them what you already have inside you," wrote author Carlos Zafón Ruiz. Let's take that a step further: "Other people are mirrors: You only see in them what you already have inside you." And even further. "The whole world is a mirror: You only see in it what you already have inside you." Have fun playing with these meditations, Aries. The coming weeks will be a fertile time to explore how thoroughly your experiences reflect the activity transpiring in your own brain.Some spiritual teachers say things like "I am not my body" or "This body is not me." I don't understand that. It's an insult and disparagement. It's dismissive of our bodies' sublime beauty and our bodies' inspired role in educating our souls. I agree that we are not ONLY our bodies. I agree that a part of us is eternal, not confined to flesh and blood. But hell yes, I am my body. You are your body. It's a glorious aspect of who we are. It's a miraculous creation that has taken millions of years to evolve into the masterpiece it is. So yes, you are your body, and yes, this body is you. I hope you love your body. Are in awe of it. Are pleased to be inside it. If anything is lacking in this department, now is an excellent time to make corrections."I know someone who kisses the way a flower opens," wrote poet Mary Oliver. I'd love for you Geminis to have that experience. The astrological omens suggest it's more likely than usual to occur sometime soon. Other experiences with a better-than-average chance of unfolding in the coming days: allies who speak of intimate subjects in ways that resemble a flower opening; partners who co-create with you in ways that resemble a flower opening; spiritual helpers who offer guidance and help in ways that resemble a flower opening."I lie to myself all the time, but I never believe me," writes Cancerian author S.E. Hinton. Ha! As a Cancerian myself, I confess to the same crime. But I am looking forward to a shift in the coming weeks. I suspect we Crabs will be inspired to cut way back on the fibs we try to get away with. You know what that means, right? We'll be more inclined to trust ourselves, since we'll be more likely to tell ourselves the truth. Our decisions will be shrewd, and our self care will be rigorous. Hallelujah!My object in this horoscope is to stimulate your imagination in ways nobody else in your life will. You need an influence like me, from outside your inner circle, to administer friendly, playful shocks to jolt you out of habitual ways of thinking. Here we go. 1. If you were to stow seven parts of your soul in seven objects, what objects would they be? 2. If you could change one thing about your past, what would it be? 3. If you were a character in a fairy tale or a movie, who would you be? 4. If you could travel to a place that would teach you what you most need to know, where would it be? 5. If you had a magical animal as your special ally, what animal would it be? 6. If you could sing a song with uncanny healing power for someone you care about, what song would it be? 7. If you could improve your relationship with some part of your body, what would it be?