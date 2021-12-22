FREE WILL ASTROLOGY: Dec. 23-29

To ensure that 2022 will bring you the most interesting and useful kind of progress, take good care of your key friendships and alliances, even as you seek out excellent new friendships and alliances. For best results, heed these thoughts from author Hanya Yanagihara: "Find people who are better than you are — not smarter, not cooler, but kinder, and more generous, and more forgiving — and then appreciate them for what they can teach you, and listen to them when they tell you something about yourself, no matter how bad — or good — it might be."Sometime during the Northern Song Dynasty that ruled China from 960 to 1127, an artisan made a white ceramic bowl five inches in diameter. About a thousand years later, a family in New York bought it at a garage sale for $3. It sat on a mantel in their home for a few years until they got a hunch to have it evaluated by an art collector. A short time later, the bowl was sold at an auction for $2.2 million. I'm not saying that 2022 will bring a financial event as dramatic as that one. But I do expect that your luck with money will be at a peak.In the Quechuan language spoken in parts of Peru, the wordmeans "when the blood is boiling." Every year at this time, the community of Chumbivilcas stages a holiday calledPeople gather at the town center to fight each other, settling their differences so they can forget about them and start over fresh. If my friend and I had a personal conflict during the previous year, we would punch and kick each other — but not too hard — until we had purged our spite and resentment. The slate between us would be clean. Is there some humorous version of this ritual you could enact that wouldn't involve even mild punching and kicking? I recommend you dream one up!You may become a more audacious storyteller in 2022. You could ripen your ability to express the core truths about your life with entertaining narratives. Bonus: The experiences that come your way will provide raw material for you to become even more interesting than you already are. Now study these words by storyteller Ruth Sawyer: "To be a good storyteller, one must be gloriously alive. It is not possible to kindle fresh fires from burned-out embers. The best of the traditional storytellers are those who live close to the heart of things — to the earth, sea, wind, and weather. They have known solitude, silence. They have been given unbroken time in which to feel deeply, to reach constantly for understanding."Taurus author May Sarton wrote a poem celebrating her maturation into the person she had always dreamed she would be. "Now I become myself," she exulted. "It's taken time, many years and places; I have been dissolved and shaken, have worn other people's faces." But at last, she said, "All fuses together now, falls into place from wish to action, word to silence. My work, my love, my time, my face: gathered into one intense gesture of growing like a plant." I invite you to adopt Sarton's poem as a primary source of inspiration in 2022. Make it your guide as you, too, become fully and richly yourself.In 2012, the writer Gore Vidal died the day after Gemini writer Maeve Binchy passed away. They were both famous, though Bincy sold more books than Vidal. Vidal was interesting but problematic for me. He was fond of saying that it wasn't enough for him to succeed; he wanted others to fail. The misery of his fellow humans intensified his satisfaction about his own accomplishments. On the other hand, Binchy had a generous wish that everyone would be a success. She felt her magnificence was magnified by others' magnificence. In 2022, it will be vital for your physical and mental health to cultivate Binchy's perspective, not Vidal's. To the degree that you celebrate and enhance the fortunes of others, your own fortunes will thrive.Cancerian political leader Nelson Mandela was wrongly incarcerated for 27 years. After his release, he became President of South Africa and won the Nobel Peace Prize. About leaving jail in 1990, he wrote, "As I walked out the door toward the gate that would lead to my freedom, I knew if I didn't leave my bitterness and hatred behind, I'd still be in prison." Although you haven't suffered deprivation anywhere close to what Mandela did, I'm happy to report that 2022 will bring you liberation from limiting situations. Please adopt Mandela's approach as you make creative use of your new freedom.French poet André Breton wrote, "Je vous souhaite d'être follement aimée." In English, those words can be rendered as "My wish is that you may be loved to the point of madness" or "I wish you to be loved madly." That's got a romantic ring to it, but it's actually a curse. Why would we want to be loved to the point of madness? A person who "loved" you like that might be fun for a while, but would ultimately become a terrible inconvenience and ongoing disruption. So, dear Leo, I won't wish that you will be loved to the point of madness in 2022 — even though I think the coming months will be an interesting and educational time for amour. Instead, I will wish you something more manageable and enjoyable: that you will be loved with respect, sensitivity, care, and intelligence.Many people in our culture are smart intellectually, but not very smart emotionally. The wisdom of feelings is undervalued. I protest! One of my great crusades is to champion this neglected source of insight. I am counting on you to be my ally in 2022. Why? Because according to my reading of the astrological omens, you have the potential to ripen your emotional intelligence in the coming months. Do you have ideas about how to take full advantage of this lucky opportunity? Here's a tip: Whenever you have a decision to make, tune in to what your body and heart tell you as well as to what your mind advises.Holocaust survivor Viktor Frankl said that a sense of meaning is crucial. It's the key gratification that sustains people through the years: the feeling that their life has a meaning and that particular experiences have meaning. I suggest you make this your theme for 2022. The question "Are you happy?" will be a subset of the more inclusive question, "Are you pursuing a destiny that feels meaningful to you?" Here's the other big question: "If what you're doing doesn't feel meaningful, what are you going to do about it?"Scorpio guitarist Rowland S. Howard spoke of "the grand occasions when love really does turn into something far greater than you had ever dreamed of, something auto-luminescent." Judging from the astrological configurations in 2022, I have strong hopes and expectations that you will experience prolonged periods when love will fit that description. For best results, resolve to become more generous and ingenious in expressing love than you have ever been."I've been trying to go home my whole life," writes poet Chelsea Dingman. I know some of you Sagittarians resist the urge to do that. It's possible you avoid seeking a true and complete home. You may think of the whole world as your home, or you may regard a lot of different places as your homes. And you'd prefer not to narrow down the feeling and concept of "home" to one location or building or community. Whether or not you are one of those kinds of Centaurs, I suspect that 2022 will bring you unexpected new understandings of home — and maybe even give you the sense that you have finally arrived in your ultimate sanctuary.