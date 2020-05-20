Free Will Astrology (5/20 - 5/27)

GEMINI (May 21-June 20):"The very least you can do in your life is to figure out what you hope for," writes author Barbara Kingsolver. "And the most you can do is live inside that hope. Not admire it from a distance but live right in it, under its roof." According to my analysis of the astrological omens, that is exactly the work you should be doing right now, Gemini. Everything good that can and should happen for you in the coming months depends on you defining what you hope for, and then doing whatever's necessary to live inside that hope.CANCER (June 21-July 22):The periodic arrivals of "natural disruption" in our everyday routines has a divine purpose, writes Yoruba priest Awó Falokun Fatunmbi. It is "to shake consciousness loose from complacency and rigid thinking." To be vital, he says, our perception of truth must be constantly evolving, and never stagnant. "Truth is a way of looking at self and World," Fatunmbi declares. "It is a state of being rather than an act of knowing." Many Westerners find this hard to understand because they regard truth as a "fixed set of rules or dogma," or as a body of "objective facts." But here's the good news: Right now, you Cancerians are especially receptive to Fatunmbi's alternative understanding of truth — and likely to thrive by adopting it.LEO (July 23-Aug. 22):Novelist and war correspondent Martha Gellhorn departed this life in 1998, but she articulated a message that's important for you to hear right now. She wrote, "People often say, with pride, 'I’m not interested in politics.' They might as well say, 'I’m not interested in my standard of living, my health, my job, my rights, my freedoms, my future or any future.'" Gelhorn added, "If we mean to keep control over our world and lives, we must be interested in politics." In my opinion, her advice is always applicable to all of us, but it's especially crucial for you to meditate on right now. You'll be wise to upgrade your interest and involvement in the big cultural and political developments that are impacting your personal destiny.VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):According to author and teacher Marianne Williamson, "Ego says, 'Once everything falls into place, I’ll feel peace.' Spirit says, 'Find your peace, and then everything will fall into place.'" I think the coming weeks will be a favorable time for you to take Williamson's advice seriously, Virgo. How? By giving control of your life to Spirit as you find your peace. In saying this, I'm not implying that Ego is bad or wrong. In fact, I think Ego is a crucial asset for you, and I'm hoping that in recent months you have been lifting your Ego to a higher, finer state of confidence and competence than ever before. But right now I think you should authorize Spirit to run the show for a while. If you do, it will bless you with good surprises.LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):"Snatching the eternal out of the desperately fleeting is the great magic trick of human existence." Playwright Tennessee Williams said that, and now I'm conveying his insight to you — just in time for you to dramatically embody it. According to my astrological analysis, you now have more power than usual to accomplish this magic trick: to create something permanent in the midst of the transitory; to make an indelible mark on a process that has previously been characterized by restless permutations; to initiate a bold move that you will forever remember and be remembered for.SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21):In the course of his 73 years on the planet, Scorpio author Paul Valéry (1871–1945) wrote more than 20 books. But between the ages of 25 and 45, he passed through a phase he called the "great silence." During that time, he quit writing and published nothing. Afterwards, he returned to his life's work and was nominated 12 times for a Nobel Prize. Although your own version of a great silence is less extreme than his, I'm happy to announce that you will emerge from it sooner than you imagine.SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):I'm sad that my two favorite 19th-century poets were unfamiliar with each other's poetry. Walt Whitman was 11 years older than Emily Dickinson, but didn't know her work. Dickinson had heard of Whitman, but didn't read his stuff. Their styles were indeed very different: hers intimate, elliptical, psychologically acute; his expansive, gregarious, earthy. But they were alike in being the most innovative American poets of their time, and equally transgressive in their disregard for standard poetic forms. If there were such a thing as time travel, I'd send one of you Sagittarians back to set up a meeting between them. Acts of innovative blending and creative unifying will be your specialties in the coming weeks.CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19):The fictional character Sherlock Holmes (born Jan. 6, and thus a Capricorn) is a brilliant logician and acute observer who has astonishing crime-solving skills. On the other hand, according to his friend Dr. Watson, he "knows next to nothing" about "contemporary literature, philosophy, and politics." So he's not a well-rounded person. He's smart in some ways, dumb in others. Most of us fit that description. We are both brilliant and ignorant; talented and inept; interesting and boring. According to my analysis of the astrological omens, the coming weeks will be an excellent time for you to hone and cultivate the less mature aspects of your own nature. I bet you'll reap rich rewards by doing so.AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18):"People become like what they love," observed theologian St. Catherine of Siena. That'll be an interesting truth for you to meditate on in the coming weeks. I suspect you will attract experiences that are clear reflections of the kind of love you have cultivated and expressed for quite some time. You'll be blessed in ways similar to the ways you have blessed. You'll be challenged to face questions about love that you have not been dealing with. And here's a promise for the future: You'll have the opportunity to refine and deepen your approach to love so as to transform yourself into more of the person you'd like to become.PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20):"Humanity is a mystery," wrote author Fyodor Dostoevsky. "The mystery needs to be unraveled, and if you spend your whole life unraveling it, you haven't wasted your time. I am studying that mystery because I want to be a complete human being." I love this tender perspective on the preciousness of the Great Riddle we're all immersed in. It's especially useful and apropos for you to adopt right now, Pisces, because you are undergoing an unusually deep and intense communion with the mystery. As you marinate, you shouldn't measure your success and good fortune by how much new understanding you have attained, but rather by how much reverence and gratitude you feel and how stirring your questions are.ARIES (March 21-April 19):"Excellence does not require perfection," wrote Aries author Henry James. Now I'm conveying this brilliant counsel to you — just in time for the season when it will make good sense to strive for shining excellence without getting bogged down in a debilitating quest for perfection. Have fun re-committing yourself to doing the best you can, Aries, even as you refuse to be tempted by the unprofitable lure of absolute purity and juvenile forms of idealism.TAURUS (April 20-May 20):To generate an ounce of pure cocaine, you must collect 52 pounds of raw coca leaf and work hard to transform it. But please don't do that. Fate won't be on your side if you do. However, I will suggest that you consider undertaking a metaphorically comparable process — by gathering a sizable amount of raw material or basic stuff that will be necessary to produce the small treasure or precious resource that you require.