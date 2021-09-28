Free tacos, Vegan Vinyl, and more Pittsburgh food news

Condado Tacos

Celebrate National Taco Day by indulging in a free taco from Condado. If you download the Condado Taco Rewards app by Oct. 4, you can get free tacos through Oct. 8. And, just in time for the free taco offering, Condado will add a new taco to its menu. Smokin’ Joe Kush is a secret-shell taco with a soft flour tortilla and jalapeno-cheddar dusted hard shell loaded with smoked cheddar queso, ground beef, refried beans, cilantro, onions, pico de gallo, Middlefield smoked cheddar, pickled jalapenos, and dirty sauce.