Free tacos, Vegan Vinyl, and more Pittsburgh food news

click to enlarge Rocktoberfest Beer - PHOTO: COURTESY OF ROCK BOTTOM RESTAURANT AND BREWERY
Photo: Courtesy of Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery
Rocktoberfest Beer

Vegan Vinyl x Preserving Record Shop

1101 Fifth Ave., New Kensington. instagram.com/sweetalchemybakeshop
The Vegan Vinyl event is coming back and ready for spooky season. On Oct. 17 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., join Sweet Alchemy Bake Shop and Preserving Record Shop for a day of crate-digging and good vegan eats. Food will be provided by Sweet Alchemy, Babcia’s Lunch Box, Main Squeeze Juice Truck, Veggies N’at, and Yumzio Bistro. Come in a costume and enjoy art from Saints & Sailors art, Skull Soup, and more.

Redhawk Coffee

536 Smithfield St., Downtown. redhawkcoffee.com
On Sept. 19, Redhawk Coffee announced on its Instagram page that it had to permanently close its Smithfield Street coffee bar location. The post went on to say that the company is "actively looking" for a new Downtown home and will update customers along the way.

Dish Osteria and Bar

128 S. 17th St., South Side. dishosteria.com
Dish Osteria and Bar announced a date for its reopening. On Wed., Sept. 29 at 5 p.m., the popular eatery will be open for business, so you can get back to enjoying good food and drinks with your family and friends. The restaurant is taking reservations online and by phone at 412-390-2012.


Aurochs Brewing Company

8321 Ohio River Blvd., Emsworth. aurochsbrewing.com
This Emsworth-based brewing company took home silver and gold medals at the U.S. Beer Open Championship. The Aurochs Hazy India Pale Ale won a gold medal in the “Gluten-Free IPA” category, and its Amber Ale took second place in the overall “Gluten-Free Beer” category. Wanna know what the hype is all about? Try some today.

click to enlarge Patrons dine outside of Condado Tacos in Lawrenceville in June 2020. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Patrons dine outside of Condado Tacos in Lawrenceville in June 2020.

Condado Tacos

4300 Butler St., Lawrenceville. condadotacos.com
Celebrate National Taco Day by indulging in a free taco from Condado. If you download the Condado Taco Rewards app by Oct. 4, you can get free tacos through Oct. 8. And, just in time for the free taco offering, Condado will add a new taco to its menu. Smokin’ Joe Kush is a secret-shell taco with a soft flour tortilla and jalapeno-cheddar dusted hard shell loaded with smoked cheddar queso, ground beef, refried beans, cilantro, onions, pico de gallo, Middlefield smoked cheddar, pickled jalapenos, and dirty sauce.

Self Reliant Seitan

instagram.com/selfreliantseitanpgh
Getting your seitan fix just got a lot easier. Self Reliant Seitan just launched a big cartel site where you can order vegan steaks, maple breakfast patties, beefy shreds, and stripey bacon. Make your perfect breakfast or a savory dinner with these ingredients, ranging in price from $8-10. You can pick up your order in Greenfield or have it delivered as long as you live within the city limits.

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery

171 East Bridge St., Homestead. rockbottom.com
If you’re looking for even more seasonal brews to enjoy this fall, check out Rock Bottom in Homestead. They’ll be celebrating Oktoberfest through Oct. 26 with Rocktoberfest, a traditional malty German lager made from their own unique recipe. The restaurant will also donate a portion of Rocktoberfest sales to a local charity through Oct. 5. You can also receive a complimentary Rock Bottom sticker or coaster while supplies last.

click to enlarge Food Truck A Palooza - COURTESY OF GOODTASTE! PITTSBURGH
Courtesy of GoodTaste! Pittsburgh
Food Truck A Palooza

Indoor Food Truck A Palooza

209 Mall Plaza Blvd., Monroeville. goodtastepittsburgh.com
Celebrate Western Pennsylvania's most popular mobile eats on Sat., Nov. 13 when the Indoor Food Truck A Palooza comes to Monroeville. From 11 a.m.-5 p.m., there will be food, free games, live music, roving entertainment, and a holiday marketplace. To learn more and buy tickets, visit GoodTaste! Pittsburgh's website.


Best Thing We Ate This Week

Trace Brewing has a decent rotation of guest vendors serving food to go with their beer and cocktail selection. Last Thursday, I got to sample a variety of eats from Pure Grub 412, a company that specializes in vegan, gluten-free, and organic dishes. I tried a spicy mushroom bowl with grains, spicy Japanese sweet potatoes, and a salad with pesto dressing. Every dish was perfectly seasoned and filling.

You can find Pure Grub 412 at Trace every Thursday. You can also find them at the North Side Farmer's Market every Friday through Nov. 19, at the East Liberty Farmer's Market every Monday through Nov. 22, and at the Lawrenceville Farmer's Market every Tuesday through Dec. 14. — Amanda Waltz, A&E editor

