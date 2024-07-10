Free Psychic Reading 2024: 7 Top Platforms With Free Deals

The year 2024 marks a time where quality psychic advice is accessible without a hefty price tag.

Kasamba, a veteran in the psychic space, offers free psychic readings that don’t skimp on quality. With a 3-minute trial and a $20 welcome bonus for newbies, they’re setting the bar high, backed by a satisfaction guarantee.

While you won’t find video calls here, the breadth of psychic expertise available at Kasamba ensures you’ll find the guidance you need. But if video calls are your thing, we have other options on the list. Let’s check them out!

Free Psychic Reading: 7 Websites With Free Deals

Need Quick Answers? Best Psychic Sites for Free Readings

So, where can you get a real free online psychic reading? These are our top 3 picks for free readings with professional psychics online.

1. Kasamba - Enjoy 3 FREE minutes + $20 FREE for Your First Reading

Kasamba is a veteran in the psychic realm, boasting two decades of experience. They’re the go-to for about three million people who’ve found answers with their free psychic reading chat. New to the scene? Kasamba welcomes you with 3 minutes free with 3 different advisors and a $20 welcome bonus if you deposit $10 on your first session.

2. Psychic Source - Free Online Psychic Readings via Video Call

Psychic Source is the place for a free psychic reading that feels like you’re right there with the psychic. Their video call option at just $1 per minute means you can connect deeper. And yes, you get those first 3 minutes free to ensure it’s the right fit.

3. AskNow - 5-Minute Free Online Psychic Reading

AskNow keeps it straightforward and wallet-friendly. Dive into a variety of readings, from career advice to spiritual practices like aura cleansing. Their deal? Spend on any $1/min package and get extra 5 minutes of free psychic reading time.

Get a Free Psychic Reading Online in 2024

Here’s an in-depth look at our top picks for a free online psychic reading. These sites are among the top-rated platforms in the industry, and rightfully so.

They’ve been in business for decades and leave no stone unturned in ensuring quality psychic readings.

1. Kasamba - Best Online Psychic Reading for Love

Pros

2 decades of experience

3-minute free online psychic reading

Satisfaction guaranteed

Discount of $20 on the initial consultation

Over 3 million content customers

Cons

Readings via video call are currently unavailable

Since 1999, Kasamba has led the charge in free psychic readings, boasting over three million happy clients. They're not just chasing numbers; they prioritize quality with a stringent selection process to ensure only the most trustworthy psychics make the cut.

Kasamba’s name shines brightly in the realm of free psychic readings online. Their deep well of knowledge and experience has built them a rock-solid reputation, supported by a chorus of delighted customers.

Kasamba’s Psychic Network

No video? No worries. Kasamba makes up for it with a rich array of skilled psychics across various fields. Whether it’s free psychic reading by date of birth and time, tarot, or astrology, they’ve got it all. Dive into their directory to find a psychic that matches your vibe.

Picking the right psychic is a breeze on Kasamba. With over a hundred psychics listed, you can filter from the most affordable to the premium, ensuring you find the ideal match.

Best Features

Kasamba enriches your psychic journey beyond just free psychic readings. Their blog dives deep into the psychic world, exploring the whys and hows of psychic consultations. It’s a goldmine of knowledge, regularly updated to keep you in the loop.

How To Get a Free Psychic Reading at Kasamba

New to Kasamba? You’re in for a treat with a free 3-minute psychic reading with 3 different advisors upon sign-up. Just create an account, enter your payment details, and you’re set to explore. Feeling the connection? Stick around after the free minutes or switch to another advisor for another free peek at a free psychic soulmate reading or a free psychic reading on love.

Customer Reviews

Kasamba has received a lot of love on r/tarot, especially from newbies to psychic readings. Users rave about the variety of advisors and the insightful astrology readings.

While Kasamba generally gets positive feedback, some users on Trustpilot feel the website can be a bit overwhelming at first. They suggest that the interface could be more user-friendly and streamlined for smoother navigation through options.

2. Psychic Source - Best Online Video Psychic Readings

Pros

3-minute free

Cheap $1/min psychic readings

Video readings available

30+ years of experience

Kindness initiative

Cons

Video calls cost more

For over 30 years, Psychic Source has stood as a cornerstone in the realm of free psychic readings. Guided by Angela Marks, a tarot expert, they’ve set the bar high. Pioneers in their field, they’ve introduced video calls to the psychic reading scene.

Navigating Psychic Source is a breeze. Their “Find a Psychic” feature stands out, connecting you effortlessly with the right psychic for a free psychic reading by date of birth and time. It’s all about making meaningful connections without the hassle.

Psychic Source’s Psychic Network

Psychic Source is a hub of psychic talent, ready to tackle your queries with free psychic readings. From astrology to animal telepathy, their psychics cover a multitude of disciplines. Whether it’s text, voice, or video, choose your channel and dive into a free psychic reading online.

Finding a psychic that clicks with you is a cinch at Psychic Source. Their “Find a Psychic” tool does the heavy lifting, asking the right questions to match you with potential psychics for your free psychic reading journey. It's a personalized service, made simple.

Best Features

Psychic Source goes above and beyond with features like love language quizzes and enlightening podcasts and videos. They’re available 24/7 with live help and contribute to charity with every sale. Dive into a free psychic soulmate reading or explore their content to expand your knowledge.

How To Get a Free Psychic Reading at Psychic Source?

New to Psychic Source? Take advantage of their 3-minute free psychic reading offer to start your spiritual journey. Create an account, verify your payment method, and you’re set to connect. If you crave more, their introductory packages offer great value, fitting any budget.

These packages include:

$30 for 30 minutes

$20 for 20 minutes

$10 for 10 minutes

After the introductory period, regular rates start at around $4.99 per minute, and members can earn bonus dollars each month.

Customer Reviews

Psychic Source has been praised by The Love Queen for its high-quality readings and professional advisors. They highlight that the site is very welcoming to newcomers, with an intuitive layout and helpful customer service.

The free trial minutes are a big hit among the community, especially for astrology fans seeking a free psychic reading for Libra or Taurus, or any zodiac sign.

Despite the positive reviews, some Trustpilot reviews of Psychic Source mention that pricing can be higher compared to other platforms. They suggest more competitive rates would make Psychic Source even more appealing, enhancing the experience for those seeking a free psychic medium reading or a free psychic reading chat.

3. AskNow - Most Accurate Free Online Psychic Reading

Pros

Reliable mobile app

Skilled psychics in a range of disciplines

Free daily astrology

5-minute free online psychic reading

18+ years of experience

Cons

Fewer options compared to other psychic reading websites

AskNow has carved a niche in the psychic world since 2005 with its Elite, Master, and Top Rated Advisors. They offer psychic reading free sessions that don’t skimp on quality, from tarot to spiritual guidance. New users? You’re in luck with free psychic questions and access to chat or phone readings.

AskNow isn’t playing around—they take their psychic readings seriously. With a stringent screening process, their senior staff ensures only the best psychics make the cut, maintaining a gold standard in psychic services.

AskNow’s Psychic Network

AskNow may not have the largest array of services, but they make finding your psychic a breeze. Their search tool is straightforward—type in what you need, and a list of psychics pops up. Profiles detail each psychic’s strengths, so you find someone who’s just right for your free psychic reading by date of birth and time.

Whether it’s love, career, or finance, AskNow’s got a psychic for that. Their selection spans a wide range of free psychic reading categories, ensuring you find someone who can guide you through life’s big questions. Plus, they offer services in Spanish, broadening their reach.

Best Features

AskNow’s video library offers a window into the psychic world. Their “psychic spotlight” lets you discover the most sought-after psychics on the platform.

AskNow also covers a broad spectrum of free psychic reading categories, including astrology.

Whether you need a free psychic reading for Leo, Aries, or Libra, it's all part of the package. Their psychics also specialize in psychic readings on love and soulmates.

How To Get a Free Psychic Reading at Asknow

Curious about AskNow? They welcome you with the chance to ask a psychic a free psychic question. Sign up, choose an introductory package, and enjoy 5 extra minutes of free psychic reading. Their advisors are categorized to fit every budget, making quality guidance accessible.

Moreover, certain fortune tellers provide a "Chat With Me" feature that lets you inquire without charges.

Customer Reviews

AskNow is well-regarded on r/aiastrologer, with users highlighting the accuracy of the psychics and the overall reliability of the platform. Newcomers find the introductory offers very enticing and the site easy to navigate, making it a favorite for those just starting out."

On the flip side, some Trustpilot reviews of AskNow have noted that the site's design feels a bit dated. They believe that a modern refresh could significantly improve the user experience.

4. Everclear - Best for Personalized Psychic Guidance

Pros

3 free minutes

Satisfaction Guarantee

Curated list of experienced psychics

Personalized signup process

User-friendly platform

Cons

No video readings

Everclear's a trusted name in psychic guidance, making waves with its authentic psychics and insightful readings. Their standout feature? Free psychic reading sessions, perfect for newcomers wanting a taste of the clarity that awaits.

With Everclear, precision is the name of the game. Their psychics excel at providing accurate guidance, whether you're looking into the future, untangling love's complexities, or seeking spiritual peace. A free psychic reading session can be your stepping stone to a clear path forward.

Everclear’s Psychic Network

Everclear isn't about cookie-cutter solutions. They offer personalized psychic readings tailored to your unique queries and dilemmas. The chance for a free psychic reading means you can explore their services confidently, without any obligation.

Quality is non-negotiable at Everclear. Their psychics undergo a rigorous 7-point evaluation, ensuring your time and money are well-spent. With advanced filters to sort psychics by newness, availability, or ratings, finding your ideal advisor is just a few clicks away.

Everclear’s psychics don’t just skim the surface; they delve deep into spiritual guidance across various topics. Each free psychic reading is a window into their profound expertise, ensuring you get the insights you're searching for.

Best Features

Everclear's unique matching system sets them apart. They ask quick questions to pair you with the perfect psychic. Prefer browsing? You can do that too.

They guarantee satisfaction with a money-back promise. If you're not thrilled with your reading, they'll refund you without any hassle.

How to Get a Free Psychic Reading

Trying Everclear's psychic readings is simple. New users get a complimentary 3-minute introduction. This allows you to experience their service without spending money. If the psychic isn't a good match, end the call before the 3 minutes are up. It's completely free.

Customer Reviews

Online communities like The Psychic Reviews praise Everclear's personalized signup experience. It makes finding a compatible psychic straightforward. Some users, however, wish for more reading styles on the platform.

5. Oranum - Free Live Chat Room + 10,000 Coins

Pros

Free live conversation

Psychic readings in various languages

10,000 free credits are available to new users

HD live streaming

Cons

It doesn’t have the best search filters

Looking for a free online psychic reading? Oranum's your ticket to ride. They boast a vast network of psychics who speak various languages like French, Spanish, German, and Italian. Since 2013, they've been connecting souls via video call services.

Oranum’s Psychic Network

Oranum's got a squad of pros offering diverse free psychic reading services. Whether you're after love readings, clairvoyance, tarot, astrology, or spiritual guidance, they can help you out. For those curious about dream interpretation or fortune telling, Oranum's your playground.

Browse through categories or hunt for specific psychics by name. While their search filters aren't rocket science, some psychics do offer video calls for a more personal touch.

Best Features

Want a real-time convo with a psychic? Dive into a chat when they're free, shoot them a text about a free psychic reading online or request a video. Save your favorite psychic readers for easy access later; the "Favorites" option is gold when you're exploring different psychics.

Peek into their profiles for recent stories or videos, Instagram-style. Get tips, quotes, and more.

How To Get a Free Psychic Reading at Oranum

New to Oranum? Score 10,000 credits on the house by verifying your credit card info. That’s $10 worth of psychic chatter for zilch. Chat with a psychic charging $1 per minute and enjoy a 10-minute free psychic reading session. Regulars can snag credit packages starting at $27.99, often with bonus credits thrown in.

Join the Top Fan Contest, be active, and win 9.99 credits as a reward.

Customer Reviews

Oranum's a hit on r/aiastrologer for its fresh take on psychic readings. Users dig the live video readings, seeing, and interacting with psychics in real-time. The platform’s innovative features and wide range of advisors are a big draw. However, Trustpilot reviews mention occasional hiccups with video streaming.

While the concept's ace, some think the tech needs a bit more oomph for a seamless experience.

6. PsychicOz - Most Trusted for Ongoing Guidance

Pros

3 free minutes

First minute is always free

Cheap readings (as low as $0.99/min)

30+ years of experience

Readings available 24/7

Verified psychics

Cons

Outdated website design

PsychicOz isn’t new to the game; they’ve got over 30 years of experience delivering top-tier free psychic readings. They’re a testament to what long-standing dedication to quality tarot cards and psychic services looks like.

Whether you're after a free online psychic card reading, a pregnancy psychic reading or exploring tarot cards, PsychicOz stands out. Their variety ensures there’s something for everyone.

For those who prefer free psychic reading by phone, options abound, making PsychicOz a versatile choice for anyone seeking guidance through free psychic reading apps.

PsychicOz’s Psychic Network

On PsychicOz, affordability meets choice. You’re presented with 3 clear paths to find your psychic. And yes, free psychic reading options are part of the deal, enhancing your journey to clarity.

Looking for a psychic? PsychicOz’s homepage search bar is your gateway. Profiles await your perusal, each offering a glimpse into a psychic’s world. Or refine your search with their filters, pinpointing psychics by their unique skills, tools, or areas of expertise.

PsychicOz’s range of services is as broad as life itself. Career crossroads, relationship mazes, or personal quests—whatever your need, there’s a psychic to guide you. Dip into a free psychic reading and discover the advisor who resonates with you.

PsychicOz knows one size doesn’t fit all. That’s why their platform lets you filter by subject, tools, and abilities, ensuring you find the psychic who can shine a light on your specific path.

Best Features

PsychicOz’s standout features, “Customer Favorites” and “Staff Picks,” guide you straight to the psychics who’ve earned high marks from both clients and the PsychicOz team. This insider info is a time-saver, helping you find top-notch psychics quickly. Plus, you can enjoy online chat or video chat sessions for a more personal touch.

How to Get a Free Psychic Reading

PsychicOz invites you to experience their psychic insights with a 3-minute free psychic reading. Choose from their introductory offers: 15 minutes for $14.99, 10 minutes for $9.99, or delve into a specific query with an email reading for just $4.99. With the email reading option, you are limited to one question per email.

Customer Reviews

Fans on r/reviewsofreddit praise PsychicOz for its services. They note it's great for newcomers and appreciate the free trial psychic reading opportunities. Some users, however, criticize the site design as outdated.

7. Mysticsense - Best Free Psychic Reading for LGBTQ+ Questions

Pros

5 free minutes

Psychics available 24/7

LGBTQ+-friendly readings

Satisfaction guaranteed

Numerous psychic reading services

Cons

Not all psychics offer video readings

Mysticsense celebrates diversity, offering a special focus on LGBTQ+ relationships. They provide psychic free reading sessions from advisors who truly understand. It’s about getting guidance that resonates with your life.

Whether you're looking for free psychic reading with cards, a love psychic reading or free psychic reading apps Mysticsense’s broad range of services has you covered.

In essence, Mysticsense makes it easy to navigate the world of psychic readings. Their platform is designed to connect you with the right advisor through various channels, including online chat and video chat.

Mysticsense’s Psychic Network

With over 700 psychics, Mysticsense could be overwhelming, but it’s not. Their smart filters help you sort by status, badge, or specialties.

Mysticsense’s psychic profiles are detailed and informative. You’ll find specialties, reviews, and how to connect, all in one place. It’s about making informed choices swiftly and surely.

Best Features

Mysticsense shines with its user-centric blog. It stands out by letting you filter content to match your interests, streamlining your search for knowledge. This thoughtful feature ensures you spend time reading what matters most to you, whether it's about tarot cards or a love reading.

How to Get a Free Psychic Reading

Mysticsense welcomes newcomers with 5 free minutes of psychic exploration. Simply sign up, make a minimum deposit, and choose a psychic. These free psychic reading minutes are your risk-free opportunity to experience their service’s caliber, be it through online chat, video chat or by phone.

Customer Reviews

Mysticsense receives high ratings on Trustpilot. Users praise its inclusivity, ease of use, and accuracy. However, some customers find the limited availability of video chat readers to be a drawback. But with other options for a “tarot card reading near me” and free online psychic card reading, there's something for everyone.

Best Free Psychic Reading Sites - Our Selection Process

When searching for any kind of psychic reading, especially one that is for free, authenticity is crucial. Here's how we ensure you get the real deal:

Discounts and Deals That Count

We focus on platforms that offer more than just a session; they offer value. By seeking out innovative discounts and deals, you can get quality readings for less, including free psychic reading sessions.

Reputation for Reliable Readings

Our scrutiny of each site’s reputation is thorough. Connecting with psychics who are not just skilled but also legitimate is paramount. Trust is non-negotiable, especially for online psychic readings.

User-Friendly Platforms

Ease of use is a must. We choose sites that are a breeze to navigate, ensuring that signing up and redeeming your free psychic reading or any type of reading for that matter is smooth sailing.

Accurate Predictions for Peace of Mind

We’re not just after the freebies. We seek out tarot spreads and psychic readings known for their accuracy. When it comes to insights, precision is everything.

FAQs About Free Psychic Readings

You’ve got questions about free online psychic reading sessions? We’ve got answers. Here’s everything you need to know before diving into a session.

What To Expect From a Free Psychic Reading Online?

Free psychic readings online are like test-driving a car. You get a taste of the psychic’s vibe in a typical three-minute session. Use this window to see if the psychic’s insights click with your spiritual journey. Zero in on your main concerns to gauge their clarity and depth.

What Can I Ask During Free Psychic Readings?

During free psychic readings, the floor is yours. Ask about what’s weighing on your mind to make the most of your time. The open-ended nature of these sessions lets you dive deep into any topic for meaningful revelations.

To get some inspiration, you can also search online communities like r/psychics where people often ask and give advice from their own personal experiences.

How To Avoid Fake Free Psychics?

To dodge fake free psychics, do your research. Check their credentials and scour customer reviews. Trusted platforms like Kasamba pre-screen their psychics, adding a layer of security. Avoid those who rely on vague generalities or seem to fish for clues from your reactions.

Which Free Psychic Reading Service Is Available 24/7?

Services like Psychic Source, Oranum, Kasamba, Keen, and AskNow offer round-the-clock availability. No matter the hour, a free psychic reading is just a click away, fitting your schedule perfectly.

Do Real Psychics Offer Completely Free Psychic Readings?

Yes, real psychics often offer teaser sessions. For instance, Kasamba and Keen lure you in with three-minute trials. While fees kick in after the trial, watch for extra credits that can stretch your free psychic reading time.

Chat Psychics, Phone Psychics, or Video Calls - What’s Best?

Your choice dictates the best method. Chat live for anonymity, go for video readings to see and hear your advisor, or opt for phone readings for a more personal touch. Video calls shine for tarot and palm readings, enhancing the psychic’s connection with your energy.

What Are the Benefits of Getting Free Psychic Advice?

Free psychic readings are a sneak peek into a psychic’s prowess. Here’s why they’re a win-win:

Snapshot of Full Readings : Get a glimpse of the depth and scope of their abilities, setting the stage for future sessions.

Test Their Style : Each psychic has a unique approach—empathetic, direct, or a mix. Free readings let you find a style that resonates with you.

Unlimited Questions : Despite the time limit, ask away. It’s your chance to test their responsiveness and accuracy.

Explore Services : Platforms like Kasamba offer various psychic services. Use your free minutes to delve into tarot readings, love insights, spiritual guidance, and more.

Cost-Free Insights: The biggest perk? It’s free. These sessions provide valuable insights without a dent in your wallet, offering a risk-free way to seek guidance.

Takeaway on Where to Get a Legitimate Free Psychic Reading in 2024

In a sea of psychic services, Kasamba sails ahead with its free 3-minute psychic reading and a generous $20 bonus for your first dive into the spiritual realm. They’re our top pick for both value and insight.

Psychic Source and AskNow follow suit, each with their own allure of discounts and diverse psychic interpretations. They’re strong choices for those seeking varied spiritual perspectives.

Come prepared with a list of questions to make every minute of your free psychic reading count. This preparation means you’ll leave the session with the insights you’re seeking, neatly packed within the time allotted.

