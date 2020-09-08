 Free election webinars aim to ensure hard-to-reach Pa. communities vote | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Free election webinars aim to ensure hard-to-reach Pa. communities vote

By

As the 2020 election draws nearer, many organizations in Pennsylvania who normally do voter outreach in person may find themselves in a challenging position from constraints due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This week, Allegheny County Councilor Olivia Bennett (D-North Side) begins co-hosting a weekly non-partisan webinar series featuring a team of training experts aimed to help increase voter participation across Pennsylvania.

Bennett, who is also a member of the Pittsburgh Black Elected Officials Coalition, tells Pittsburgh City Paper that "folks often do not vote because they lack education and access to information that would allow them to be an informed voter."

Each Participate PA training session will be co-hosted by Bennett and Hannah Locop, program manager for the Greater Pittsburgh Nonprofit Partnership, and will feature a team of training experts including Nonprofit VOTE, Business for America, Committee of PA, InspirePA, and more.

"I feel this is important because we are in an era where folks are raising their voices and making demands for justice and equality," says Bennett. "There is no easier way to make your voice heard than to vote."


Sessions are broadcasted over Zoom, every Wednesday in September from Noon-1:30 p.m., and Pennsylvania nonprofits, neighborhood groups, and faith-based organizations are all invited to participate.

Wed., Sept. 9, 2020

Tools, key dates, and Voter Registration Day

Wed., Sept. 16, 2020

Vote at home and recruiting poll workers

Wed., Sept. 23, 2020

Best practices and lessons from the Primary

Wed., Sept. 30, 2020

Students, seniors, and Get-Out-The-Vote


Registration for each weekly session can be signed up in advance here: tinyurl.com/everybodyvote

Nonpartisan partners including Keystone Progress Education Fund, The Forbes Funds, Greater Pittsburgh Nonprofit Partnership, Pittsburgh Community Reinvestment Group, National Urban League, Pennsylvania Department of State, Nonprofit VOTE, Business For America, Pittsburgh Black Elected Officials Coalition, Pittsburgh City Paper, Pennsylvania Capital-Star, and Public News Service.

