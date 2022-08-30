 Free cake and coffee, food fests, and more Pittsburgh food news | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Free cake and coffee, food fests, and more Pittsburgh food news

By

click to enlarge A pretty Pisco Sour cocktail with white foam on top sits on a table.
Photo: Courtesy of Pisko Peruvian Gourmet
Pisco Sour cocktail by Pisko Peruvian Gourmet
Dunkin'
Multiple locations. dunkindonuts.com
Teachers have had a rough couple of years, so the least we can do as they prepare to head back to school is give them a free cup of coffee. On Thu., Sept. 1, participating Dunkin’ locations throughout Pittsburgh will treat educators to a free cup of medium coffee. Fall flavors are also returning to the donut chain, so teachers can get a Dunkin’ pumpkin flavor swirl either hot or iced.

click to enlarge A small bundt cake decorated with white icing sits on a tale decorated for a birthday party.
Photo: Courtesy of Nothing Bundt Cakes
Confetti Bundtlet by Nothing Bundt Cakes
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Multiple locations. nothingbundtcakes.com
The dessert chain Nothing Bundt Cakes wants to celebrate 25 years in business by giving away 110,000 Confetti Bundtlets to customers. On Thu., Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at every Nothing Bundt Cakes bakery will each receive a free individually packaged miniature Confetti Bundtlet. Head to local Nothing Bundt Cakes locations in Cranberry Township, Upper St. Clair, and Robinson-North Fayette.

Eleventh Hour Brewing
3711 Charlotte St., Lawrenceville. 11thhourbrews.com
The anniversaries don't end there, as Eleventh Hour Brewing plans to celebrate five years in operation with a special party. On Sat., Sept. 3, guests are invited to the taproom for seven new releases, including School House Biology, a "wild farmhouse sour," and the Paris of Appalachia French saison. There will also be yard games, a pop-up from the Salty Paws Pittsburgh doggie ice cream company, and food trucks. The fun starts at 11 a.m. so don't be late.


Mercurio’s x America’s Best Restaurants
americasbestrestaurants.com
Mercurio's, an authentic Neapolitan pizzeria and gelateria located in Fox Chapel, will appear on an episode of America’s Best Restaurants, a show launched by a national marketing company described as focusing on "local, independently-owned restaurants." Set to air online Wed., Sept. 7, the show will highlight the restaurant's popular dishes and include on-camera interviews with the Mercurio family about "what makes their restaurant a special place in the community."

click to enlarge A person shot from below the neck holds two containers of loaded pierogis.
Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival
Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival
Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival
4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin. pittsburghpierogifestival.com
Find over 100 pierogi and pierogi-inspired dishes from five different states when the Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival returns on Fri., Sept. 9 to Kennywood. The annual event promises over 20 pierogi vendors, including some from Michigan, Ohio, Texas, and Georgia, a pop-up Pierogi Marketplace, and a guest appearance by Pittsburgh’s favorite pierogi mascot. There will also be free activities and contests, access to Kennywood rides, live music, and more. The event runs from 4:30-9 p.m. and tickets are now available for purchase at Showclix.

Taco Fest
2101 Smallman St., Strip District. pghtacofest.com
Save room for tacos on Sat., Sept. 10, when one of Pittsburgh's most popular annual food fests returns. Taco Fest takes over The Terminal in the Strip District for a day featuring 25 taco food trucks and vendors, specialty beer and tequilas, and live entertainment curated by the Pittsburgh Hispanic Development Corporation. There will also be an artist market and family-friendly activities. Tickets cost $9.99-24,99, or spend $50 for the Taco Lovers Gold Package, which includes early admission, exclusive Taco Fest merch, and more.

Pisko Peruvian Gourmet x J&D Cellars Winery
100 Adios Drive, Suite 1030, Washington. facebook.com/piskopg
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month when Pisko Peruvian Gourmet presents a special event at J&D Cellars Winery. Taking place on Sat., Sept. 17 from 6-10 p.m., the evening includes salsa dancing and traditional Peruvian food and drinks, including the Pisco Sour cocktail.


Eat'n Park x Steel City
shopsteelcity.com
Are you a fan of Smiley Cookies, a stickler for Grilled Stickies, a devotee of the salad bar? Steel City just released a new line of apparel in honor of the local diner chain Eat'n Park. Choose from T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, and more.

Harvie x Scratch & Co.
1720 Lowrie St., Troy Hill. scratchandcopgh.com
Harvie, a Pittsburgh-based grocery delivery service that sources regional produce, released the menu for a special Urban Harvest Dinner the company is doing on Sept. 18 with the restaurant Scratch & Co. The menu features local cheese, tomato salad, fried egg, beef brisket, and apple brown butter pie. Tickets cost $150 and are available at Eventbrite.

Brewing Up a Cure
1435 Bedford Ave., Hill District. brewingupacure.org
Three Rivers Underground Brewers, a Pittsburgh-area homebrew club dedicated to the art of home brewing, will host Brewing Up a Cure at the Energy Innovation Center. Taking place on Oct. 8, the beer festival will set out to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Tickets cost $20-65 and grant access to 100 different homebrewed beers, ciders, and meads, food by local vendors, auctions, and more.

