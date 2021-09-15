 Four spooky movies filmed in Pittsburgh | Screen | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Four spooky movies filmed in Pittsburgh

Silence of the Lambs (1991)

This movie was filmed in various Pittsburgh locations, including the Carnegie Museums. Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall served as the movie's Memphis Town Hall, where the antagonist famously escapes. Various other scenes were also shot in Pennsylvania, including serial killer Buffalo Bill's home in Perryopolis and the funeral home in McKeesport.

Creepshow (1982)

Directed by Carnegie Mellon University alum George A. Romero, this horror comedy was filmed in local spots including CMU’s campus, a yard in Shadyside, and an estate in Fox Chapel. Romero filmed one scene in "The Crate" segment in the backyard of his former home in Shadyside.

Dawn of the Dead (1978)

Another Romero film includes locations filmed inside the WPGH-TV station and Harold W. Brown Memorial Field, aka the former Pittsburgh-Monroeville Airport. Most of this classic zombie horror was filmed inside the Monroeville Mall, where our heroes attempt, not always successfully, to fight off killer hoards of zombies.


Two Evil Eyes (1990)

This production consists of two films based on works by Edgar Allan Poe, and the tales of disembodied souls. Filming locations include the Le Mardi Gras bar in Shadyside and Market Square in Downtown. In "The Facts in the Case of Mr. Valdemar" segment, the home used for filming is on Fox Chapel Road in the Pittsburgh suburbs.

