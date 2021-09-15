 Four restaurants with hearty noodle soups to warm up your fall | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Four restaurants with hearty noodle soups to warm up your fall

By

click to enlarge Shrimp Pork Wonton Noodle Soup from Everyday Noodles - CP FILE PHOTO: HEATHER MULL
CP File Photo: Heather Mull
Shrimp Pork Wonton Noodle Soup from Everyday Noodles

Everyday Noodles

5875 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill. everydaynoodles.net
There are a variety of noodle soups available at this Taiwanese restaurant with ingredients ranging from beef to pork to lamb, but for a particularly hearty, rich flavor, the oxtail noodle soup is an excellent choice.

Pho Van

2120 Penn Ave., Strip District. phovan-pgh.com
Customize your bowl of Pho Van’s famous pho with your choice of protein in a delicious bowl of broth, cilantro, white onions, and scallions. Add in the sides of bean sprouts, basil, lime, and jalapeños to your taste, and enjoy the restorative Vietnamese noodle soup.

Pad Thai Noodle

4770 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield; 256 N. Craig St., North Oakland. padthainoodlepittsburgh.com
Tom yum is a classic Thai hot and sour soup known for its lemongrass and lime flavors, but for those who want to add a carb to their soup, try Pad Thai Noodle’s tom yum noodle soup.


Fujiya Ramen

815 S. Aiken Ave., Shadyside. fujiyaramenpa.com
All of the ramen at Fujiya Ramen are sure to warm your belly, but the spicy miso ramen, with pork belly chashu, spinach, bean sprouts, egg, scallions, and corn, offers an extra kick that will prepare you for the cooling weather outside.

