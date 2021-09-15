Four Pittsburgh restaurants serving delicious gourd dishes

Smiling Banana Leaf



Pumpkins are a common motif for Halloween, but instead of picking or carving decorative pumpkins, enjoy the round, ribbed squash in a pumpkin curry with sweet Thai pumpkin, peas, carrots, Thai basil, and coconut milk.Pumpkins aren’t the only squash out there, so show some love to other gourds and enjoy a vegetable-packed breakfast. Try the veggie omelet with onions, peppers, mushrooms, spinach, zucchini, squash, and tomatoes.While squash isn’t the main feature of the asparagus and carrot paella, it rounds out the Valencian dish of squash, mushrooms, peas, roasted peppers, pineapple, and more.In a portmanteau of pita and pizza, the Farmer’s Pitza is a vegetarian dish with Aladdin’s Eatery’s homemade garlic sauce and hot sauce, as well as an array of vegetables, including baby spinach, diced yellow squash, zucchini, mushrooms, tomatoes, peas, and banana peppers.