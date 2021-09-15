 Four Pittsburgh restaurants serving delicious gourd dishes | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Four Pittsburgh restaurants serving delicious gourd dishes

By

click to enlarge pittsburgh-autumn-fall-gourd-squash-dishes.jpg

Smiling Banana Leaf

5901 Bryant St., Highland Park. smilingbananaleaf.com
Pumpkins are a common motif for Halloween, but instead of picking or carving decorative pumpkins, enjoy the round, ribbed squash in a pumpkin curry with sweet Thai pumpkin, peas, carrots, Thai basil, and coconut milk.

Square Cafe

134 S. Highland Ave., East Liberty. square-cafe.com
Pumpkins aren’t the only squash out there, so show some love to other gourds and enjoy a vegetable-packed breakfast. Try the veggie omelet with onions, peppers, mushrooms, spinach, zucchini, squash, and tomatoes.

Kaya

2000 Smallman St., Strip District. kaya.menu
While squash isn’t the main feature of the asparagus and carrot paella, it rounds out the Valencian dish of squash, mushrooms, peas, roasted peppers, pineapple, and more.


Aladdin’s Eatery

5878 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill; 929 Freeport Road, Fox Chapel; 630 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon. aladdins.com
In a portmanteau of pita and pizza, the Farmer’s Pitza is a vegetarian dish with Aladdin’s Eatery’s homemade garlic sauce and hot sauce, as well as an array of vegetables, including baby spinach, diced yellow squash, zucchini, mushrooms, tomatoes, peas, and banana peppers.

