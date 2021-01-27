Four Pittsburgh craft shops to supply your new quarantine hobbies

click to enlarge Photo: Erin Love Firecracker Fabrics in Morningside

McWalker Yarns



Firecracker Fabrics



Pittsburgh Center for Creative Reuse



Stamp Fanci



Not every hobby that people picked up in quarantine has stuck. I know several people who have given up on their sourdough starters, for one. But for some, months of staying at home led to the discovery of a new skill or craft. And it's not too late; we're still gonna be stuck at home for a while, in the dead of winter, so check out one of these local craft stores to fulfill all your creative needs, from sewing to knitting to sculpting.Whether you're new to knitting or crocheting, or an experienced crafter whipping up a dozen hats for your family, McWalker Yarns has everything to make your fiber dreams come true. The small Millvale shop has yarns in every weight, color, and material you could imagine, as well as a wide selection of needles, kits, and other accessories. If you're a beginner like me, the staff is helpful in answering any questions you might have, and if you're not quite ready to dump a bunch of money on expensive yarn, there's also a useful clearance bin in the back of the store. In non-pandemic times, McWalker also offers knitting classes and groups.Knowing the basics of sewing is a useful life skill, which was made evident at the beginning of the pandemic when everyone was scrambling to get their hands on reusable masks. For all your mask and other sewing needs, Firecracker Fabrics in Morningside has it all, from patterns to cross-stitch kits to a wide array of fabrics. While the storefront is currently closed during the pandemic, they do offer online order pickup and delivery. Firecracker also shares a building with Cut & Sew, which offers virtual classes on sewing, quilting, embroidery, and more.The best part about the Center for Creative Reuse is that you never know what kind of craft materials you'll get because they have everything, and their stock is different every time. The shop, which specializes in used and donated craft supplies, is not currently open for in-person browsing, but they do have a robust online shop with orders available for curbside pickup, local delivery, and shipping. This shop truly has everything, including a grab-bag of stencils, wooden baskets, burlap, beads, Expo markers in bulk, and so much more. Aside from using what you have at home, it's the most sustainable way to shop for craft supplies.Not seeing friends or family for months on end might induce the sudden itch to start scrapbooking to memorialize all the times you were out laughing maskless at a restaurant. If scrapbooking, stamping, card-making, and other related crafts are up your alley, check out Stamp Fanci, a shop in West View dedicated to the medium. In addition to its namesake stamps, the shop also has ribbons, stencils, die cuts, and more. Check out their Facebook page video tutorials.