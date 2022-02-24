 Four Pittsburgh chefs selected as James Beard semifinalists | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Four Pittsburgh chefs selected as James Beard semifinalists

By

click to enlarge Chef Wei Zhu of Chengdu Gourmet - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Chef Wei Zhu of Chengdu Gourmet
Four Pittsburgh chefs have made the list of semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Foundation’s 2022 Restaurant and Chef Awards.

Beth Zozula of 40 North on the North Side, Wei Zhu of Chengdu Gourmet in Squirrel Hill, and Kate Lasky and Tomasz Skowronski of Apteka in Bloomfield are semifinalists for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (the latter two as a pair). They are among 20 total nominees in Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia.

Zozula was previously recognized in 2018 for her work at the now-closed Ace Hotel. Wei Zhu has now earned his fifth nomination for Chengdu Gourmet. Lasky and Skowronski are first-time semifinalists.


Finalists will be announced on March 16 and winners will be announced at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on Mon., June 13, 2022, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. For a full list of semifinalists, click here.

click to enlarge The Falafel dinner platter at 40 North - CP PHOTO: LISA CUNNINGHAM
CP Photo: Lisa Cunningham
The Falafel dinner platter at 40 North
40 North
40 W. North Ave., North Side. 40northpgh.com
 Opened in summer 2021, this culinary addition to the City of Asylum and Alphabet City headquarters serves brunch, lunch, and dinner options. It also offers a distinct selection of starters that can easily become the main course of any outing. The current menu has some appealing choices inspired by cuisine from around the world, including Khachapuri, a type of Georgian cheese bread, chevre spiced with Za'atar, fried olives, and more. The selection reflects the mission of City of Asylum and Alphabet City to house and showcase writers and artists from around the globe, mainly those escaping persecution in their home countries.

click to enlarge Chengdu Gourmet’s Chongqing-style diced chicken with dried pepper - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Chengdu Gourmet’s Chongqing-style diced chicken with dried pepper
Chengdu Gourmet
5840 Forward Ave., Squirrel Hill. chengdugourmetpittsburgh.com
 Chengdu Gourmet has been intoxicating Pittsburghers with the intense flavors of authentic, Sichuan cuisine since 2014. Liberally heated with chilis and Sichuan peppercorns (which are really buds from an ash shrub), Sichuan cuisine is not bland and sweet, but complex, bold and often spicy. Beyond that, it is hard to come up with umbrella adjectives to describe the dazzling array of Sichuan specialties featured in Chengdu Gourmet's 20-page "Traditional Chinese" menu — everything from silken tofu and sea cucumber to spare ribs and spicy rabbit. Fortunately, since few of the dishes are familiar to American diners, the menu is plentifully illustrated with color photographs.

click to enlarge Chlodnik and Kanapki dishes at Apteka - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Chlodnik and Kanapki dishes at Apteka

Apteka
4606 Penn Ave., Lawrenceville. aptekapgh.com
 Eastern European cuisine is not the most obvious starting point for an all-vegan menu. But Kate Lasky and Tomasz Skowronski’s Apteka became instantly popular anyway, pioneering its own twist on Central and Eastern European dining. Today, the restaurant regularly has lines out the door as customers wait for their turn to order pierogies, borscht, or veggie schnitzel at the counter. As a Pittsburgh restaurant, of course, Apteka’s pierogies have to be a key draw. The restaurant has two varieties: one sauerkraut and mushroom, the other smoked cabbage and potato. Both are delicious.

Trending

Speaking of...

Don’t overeat before getting physical with these small plates

By Amanda Waltz

Don’t overeat before getting physical with these small plates

New menus, Betty White pizza, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Meatball and Caprese Panini

The top events in Pittsburgh for Dec. 23-29

By CP Staff

The Nutcracker at the Benedum Center

City of Asylum's Jazz Poetry Month to connect Pittsburgh and international audiences with experimental art and music

By Dani Janae

Jure Pukl, part of Jazz Poetry Month 2021
More »

Tags

Latest in Food

Boozy book nights, vegan cheese, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Boozy book nights, vegan cheese, and more Pittsburgh food news (2)

Troy Hill eatery Pear and the Pickle permanently closes

By Lisa Cunningham

Troy Hill eatery Pear and the Pickle permanently closes

French toast gets a delicious makeover at these Pittsburgh restaurants

By Tia Bailey

French toast gets a delicious makeover at these Pittsburgh restaurants

Tupelo Honey Teas forced to change name due to trademark dispute with chain restaurant

By Amanda Waltz

Abeille Voyante Tea Co. logo by Elizabeth Bashur from Little House Big Art (left) and Abeille Voyante Tea Co. in Millvale, formerly Tupelo Honey Teas (right)
More »

Readers also liked…

Harris Grill announces closure of Downtown Pittsburgh location

By Dani Janae

Harris Grill announces closure of Downtown Pittsburgh location
More Food »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • February 23- 1, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Boozy book nights, vegan cheese, and more Pittsburgh food news (2)

Boozy book nights, vegan cheese, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Abeille Voyante Tea Co. logo by Elizabeth Bashur from Little House Big Art (left) and Abeille Voyante Tea Co. in Millvale, formerly Tupelo Honey Teas (right)

Tupelo Honey Teas forced to change name due to trademark dispute with chain restaurant

By Amanda Waltz

Eight places in Pittsburgh that do tofu right

Eight places in Pittsburgh that do tofu right

By Dani Janae

Troy Hill eatery Pear and the Pickle permanently closes

Troy Hill eatery Pear and the Pickle permanently closes

By Lisa Cunningham

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation