 Four mildly spooky Halloween events for those who scare easily | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Four mildly spooky Halloween events for those who scare easily

By

click to enlarge HALLOWBOO! at Idlewild - PHOTO: COURTESY OF KENNYWOOD PARK
Photo: Courtesy of Kennywood Park
HALLOWBOO! at Idlewild

HALLOWBOO! At Idlewild

Sept. 25-26 and Oct. 2-31. 2580 U.S. 30, Ligonier. idlewild.com/hallowboo
Once temps start dropping, Idlewild becomes a fall wonderland for the younger crowd. Kids can dress up and go trick-or-treating through Story Book Forest, meet costumed characters, and navigate mazes. There’s even live entertainment and an interactive dance party at the Hillside Theater.

Phantom Fall Fest at Kennywood

Oct. 1-31. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin. kennywood.com
Kennywood has attracted scare-seekers with its annual Phantom Fright Nights. This year, the amusement park will tone things down with the addition of Phantom Fall Fest, a new daytime event for families and kids. Enjoy festive food and other autumnal delights along with the usual rides and games. But don’t stay out too late, because once darkness falls, the ghouls come out to play.

Fall Flower Show: Happy Troll‑O‑Ween! at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

Opens Oct. 9. 1 Schenley Park, Oakland. phipps.conservatory.org
Trolls have taken over Phipps, and they want you to visit them. Phipps invites kids and families to Happy Troll‑O‑Ween!, a seasonal addition to its ongoing show, The Hidden Life of Trolls. Find treats, learn about spooky plants, and interact with the trolls living among the gorgeous fall blooms.


ZooBoo at Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium

Sat., Oct. 16-Sun., Oct.,17 and Sat., Oct. 23-Sun., Oct. 24, 7370 Baker St., Highland Park. pittsburghzoo.org/event-zooboo
Lions and tigers and bears, oh yes! Bring your little animal lovers to Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium for the latest edition of ZooBoo, a chance for the whole family to collect candy and participate in activities like costume contests, dance parties, and more.

Trending

Speaking of...

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: July 22-28

By CP Staff

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: July 22-28

A pierogi festival returns, bottled pineapple coffee juice, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

cacio e Pepe rigatoni at Pane e Pronto

Seven‌ ‌Days‌ ‌in‌ ‌Pittsburgh:‌ ‌May‌ 20-26

By CP Staff

Seven‌ ‌Days‌ ‌in‌ ‌Pittsburgh:‌ ‌May‌ 20-26

How Heinz is navigating a national shortage of ketchup packets

By Ryan Deto

How Heinz is navigating a national shortage of ketchup packets
More »

Tags

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

Three great ways to leaf peep in Western Pennsylvania

By Ryan Deto

Three great ways to leaf peep in Western Pennsylvania

New road trip tours 9 Frank Lloyd Wright structures across Western Pa. and N.Y.

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

New road trip tours 9 Frank Lloyd Wright structures across Western Pa. and N.Y.

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Club Cafe, Allegheny Overlook, and more (Sept. 9-12)

By Dani Janae

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Club Cafe, Allegheny Overlook, and more (Sept. 9-12) (2)

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Sept. 9-15

By CP Staff

Brick Fest Live
More »
More Arts + Entertainment »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 15-21, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Long-awaited Immersive Van Gogh exhibit announces Pittsburgh location, new October date

Long-awaited Immersive Van Gogh exhibit announces Pittsburgh location, new October date

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh author Brian Broome named as a finalist for the 2021 Kirkus Prize (2)

Pittsburgh author Brian Broome named as a finalist for the 2021 Kirkus Prize

By Dani Janae

Sweetwater Center celebrates Mavuno Festival with art show, live music, and more (2)

Sweetwater Center celebrates Mavuno Festival with art show, live music, and more

By Dani Janae

New road trip tours 9 Frank Lloyd Wright structures across Western Pa. and N.Y.

New road trip tours 9 Frank Lloyd Wright structures across Western Pa. and N.Y.

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation