Four mildly spooky Halloween events for those who scare easily

HALLOWBOO! At Idlewild
Sept. 25-26 and Oct. 2-31. 2580 U.S. 30, Ligonier. idlewild.com/hallowboo
Once temps start dropping, Idlewild becomes a fall wonderland for the younger crowd. Kids can dress up and go trick-or-treating through Story Book Forest, meet costumed characters, and navigate mazes. There’s even live entertainment and an interactive dance party at the Hillside Theater.
Phantom Fall Fest at Kennywood
Oct. 1-31. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin. kennywood.com
Kennywood has attracted scare-seekers with its annual Phantom Fright Nights. This year, the amusement park will tone things down with the addition of Phantom Fall Fest, a new daytime event for families and kids. Enjoy festive food and other autumnal delights along with the usual rides and games. But don’t stay out too late, because once darkness falls, the ghouls come out to play.
Fall Flower Show: Happy Troll‑O‑Ween! at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
Opens Oct. 9. 1 Schenley Park, Oakland. phipps.conservatory.org
Trolls have taken over Phipps, and they want you to visit them. Phipps invites kids and families to Happy Troll‑O‑Ween!, a seasonal addition to its ongoing show, The Hidden Life of Trolls. Find treats, learn about spooky plants, and interact with the trolls living among the gorgeous fall blooms.
ZooBoo at Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium
Sat., Oct. 16-Sun., Oct.,17 and Sat., Oct. 23-Sun., Oct. 24, 7370 Baker St., Highland Park. pittsburghzoo.org/event-zooboo
Lions and tigers and bears, oh yes! Bring your little animal lovers to Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium for the latest edition of ZooBoo, a chance for the whole family to collect candy and participate in activities like costume contests, dance parties, and more.