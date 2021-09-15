Four mildly spooky Halloween events for those who scare easily

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Kennywood Park HALLOWBOO! at Idlewild

Once temps start dropping, Idlewild becomes a fall wonderland for the younger crowd. Kids can dress up and go trick-or-treating through Story Book Forest, meet costumed characters, and navigate mazes. There’s even live entertainment and an interactive dance party at the Hillside Theater.Kennywood has attracted scare-seekers with its annual Phantom Fright Nights. This year, the amusement park will tone things down with the addition of Phantom Fall Fest, a new daytime event for families and kids. Enjoy festive food and other autumnal delights along with the usual rides and games. But don’t stay out too late, because once darkness falls, the ghouls come out to play.Trolls have taken over Phipps, and they want you to visit them. Phipps invites kids and families to Happy Troll‑O‑Ween!, a seasonal addition to its ongoing show, The Hidden Life of Trolls. Find treats, learn about spooky plants, and interact with the trolls living among the gorgeous fall blooms.Lions and tigers and bears, oh yes! Bring your little animal lovers to Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium for the latest edition of ZooBoo, a chance for the whole family to collect candy and participate in activities like costume contests, dance parties, and more.