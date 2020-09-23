Four locally-made pumpkin beers

Nunkin Ale
East End Brewing Company, eastendbrewing.com
Scott Smith, founder of East End Brewing Company, was sure of one thing when he decided to brew a pumpkin ale in 2011: there would be no actual pumpkin in the beer. Instead, the ale was brewed with a spice blend that alluded to a pumpkin flavor. Nunkin, a 7.9% ale which for the past few years has been barrel aged, is certified gourd-free.
Star Crumb: Pumpkin Pie
Cinderlands Beer Co., cinderlands.com
Pumpkin pie gets hoppy in this tartshake IPA. At around 7%, the beer’s spices and aroma of pie crust make for a unique pumpkin flavor, with milk sugar adding a rich creaminess.
Pumking
Southern Tier Brewing Company, stbcbeer.com
Pumpkin beers come in all forms at Southern Tier. There’s the classic Pumking, an 8.6% imperial ale filled with flavors of pumpkin pie. Throw coffee in the mix and you get the cold-brew coffee Pumking, and if that’s not enough, Southern Tier takes it one step further with a nitro version.
Pumpkin Roll Ale
Penn Brewery, pennbrew.com
Penn Brewery uses real pumpkin puree in their dessert-inspired ale. Baking spices and a touch of lactose finish off the creamy and cozy 6% brew.