Four locally-made pumpkin beers

East End Brewing's Nunkin Ale

Nunkin Ale



Star Crumb: Pumpkin Pie



Pumking



Pumpkin Roll Ale



Why carve a pumpkin when you can drink it? Give one of these local pumpkin beers a try.Scott Smith, founder of East End Brewing Company, was sure of one thing when he decided to brew a pumpkin ale in 2011: there would be no actual pumpkin in the beer. Instead, the ale was brewed with a spice blend that alluded to a pumpkin flavor. Nunkin, a 7.9% ale which for the past few years has been barrel aged, is certified gourd-free.Pumpkin pie gets hoppy in this tartshake IPA. At around 7%, the beer’s spices and aroma of pie crust make for a unique pumpkin flavor, with milk sugar adding a rich creaminess.Pumpkin beers come in all forms at Southern Tier. There’s the classic Pumking, an 8.6% imperial ale filled with flavors of pumpkin pie. Throw coffee in the mix and you get the cold-brew coffee Pumking, and if that’s not enough, Southern Tier takes it one step further with a nitro version.Penn Brewery uses real pumpkin puree in their dessert-inspired ale. Baking spices and a touch of lactose finish off the creamy and cozy 6% brew.