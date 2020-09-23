 Four locally-made pumpkin beers | Drink | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Four locally-made pumpkin beers

By

click to enlarge East End Brewing’s Nunkin Ale - PHOTO: EAST END BREWING COMPANY
Photo: East End Brewing Company
East End Brewing’s Nunkin Ale
Why carve a pumpkin when you can drink it? Give one of these local pumpkin beers a try.

Nunkin Ale

East End Brewing Company, eastendbrewing.com
 Scott Smith, founder of East End Brewing Company, was sure of one thing when he decided to brew a pumpkin ale in 2011: there would be no actual pumpkin in the beer. Instead, the ale was brewed with a spice blend that alluded to a pumpkin flavor. Nunkin, a 7.9% ale which for the past few years has been barrel aged, is certified gourd-free.

Star Crumb: Pumpkin Pie

Cinderlands Beer Co., cinderlands.com
 Pumpkin pie gets hoppy in this tartshake IPA. At around 7%, the beer’s spices and aroma of pie crust make for a unique pumpkin flavor, with milk sugar adding a rich creaminess.


Pumking

Southern Tier Brewing Company, stbcbeer.com
 Pumpkin beers come in all forms at Southern Tier. There’s the classic Pumking, an 8.6% imperial ale filled with flavors of pumpkin pie. Throw coffee in the mix and you get the cold-brew coffee Pumking, and if that’s not enough, Southern Tier takes it one step further with a nitro version.

Pumpkin Roll Ale

Penn Brewery, pennbrew.com
 Penn Brewery uses real pumpkin puree in their dessert-inspired ale. Baking spices and a touch of lactose finish off the creamy and cozy 6% brew.

