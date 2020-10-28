 Four local spots to stock up on tea for the winter | Drink | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Four local spots to stock up on tea for the winter



Fall is here, meaning winter is basically also here (because we're in Pittsburgh), and it's time to get back in touch with hot beverages. If you're a tea drinker, check out these local spots to grab a to-go cup, or a bag of loose leaf tea to make your own at home.

Bantha Tea Bar

5002 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. banthateabar.com
 With a shop constructed from recycled materials and custom pottery mugs, Bantha Tea Bar is one of the cozier spots in Bloomfield. In regular times, it's a great spot for reading with a mug of tea and a local baked good or checking out local events. They're still open for tea, either by the cup or loose leaf, featuring simple teas like Earl Grey and ginger, to blends like the Sunnyside (St. John's wort, hibiscus, ginko, rosemary, and mint). The shop recently launched a three-month subscription service to help get them through the pandemic.


Tupelo Honey Teas

211 Grant Ave., Millvale. tupelohoneyteas.com
 This community tea shop and vegan cafe opened in 2016 and features dozens of tea blends, including some with locally-themed names like The Incline ("won’t take you to the top of Mount Washington, but it will take you up and down the caffeine mountain). CP staffer Abbie Adams recommends their strawberry green tea, of which she says "if delightful had a taste, that would be it." The shop's vegan menu changes regularly, but includes a tempeh Reuben, a chickpea "tuna" salad sandwich, and more. 

Prestogeorge

1719 Penn Ave., Strip District. prestogeorge.com
 While many know the Strip District shop for its coffee selection, Prestogeorge also has a wide election of loose leaf teas (and a good stock of tea accessories like teapots and infusers). The shop keeps its teas in large glass jars around the shop so you can peruse, pick one out, and choose your amount. I recently got a bag of Leah's Double Mint Black Tea, which is much better than my previous habit of steeping a bag of black and a bag of mint tea together. The shop also has unique flavors you'd be hard-pressed to find anywhere else, like Bananas Foster black tea.

Gryphon's Tea

4709 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. gryphonstea.com
 This shop manages to pack a lot of tea into its compact location, with a little something for everyone. Grab a cup or bag of loose leaf tea, or try their unique Java Cha, a blend of medium roast coffee and Gryphon's own Chai spice blends. In warm weather, Gryphon's also has tables for outdoor seating (a prime spot for people watching on Liberty Avenue).

