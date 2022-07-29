Four local artists chosen for public art installations at Homewood Park

click to enlarge Illustration of planned improvements coming to Homewood park

Pittsburgh city planning officials have chosen four artists to create permanent art installations in Homewood Park as part of its longstanding Improvement Project.

According to a press release, Camerin “Camo” Nesbit, Juliandra Jones, Mikael Owunna, and Najja Moon are the four selected artists, and each will work closely with Homewood Community Sports and local residents to create art that is “reflective of the Homewood neighborhood.”

The project is funded by the City’s Percent for Art program.

“We are dedicated to using the Percent for Art program to develop and support a public art program that uplifts community identity, public history, and evolving culture in Pittsburgh,” Public Art and Civic Design Manager Sarah Minnaert said in a press release. “These artworks will celebrate Homewood’s history and create new memories for generations to come.”

Prior to today’s announcement, multiple local organizations conducted a study in 2015 that identified several challenges facing Homewood Park, and to the release of an updated park design.

The Homewood Park Community Sports took the lead in developing a master plan along with the community of Homewood.

The plan contains a litany of improvements that will be made to the park, including a regulation-size football field, site-wide ADA accessibility, and a newly developed baseball/softball and flag football facility.

The Homewood Park Public Art project will be one of seven Percent for Art projects anticipated for 2022, according to the release.

The plan is currently in the construction documents phase and, if approved, work on redeveloping the park is expected to begin soon.