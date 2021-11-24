Four holiday drink recipes to warm up your spirits

Dealing with the In-laws



Long Kiss Goodnight



Cookie Butter Latte



Hemingway Daiquiri



When the temperature starts dropping and the carols start playing, there are few things better than warming up your spirits with a nice holiday beverage. Why not do a toast before heading out for a night on the town? We not only found four great places offering delicious holiday drinks, but we talked them into sharing their recipes so you can make them at home all season long.• 1.75 oz Bourbon• 0.25 oz apple molasses• 0.5 oz Rivulet Liqueur• 2 dashes of ginger bitters• Garnish: Apple fan, cinnamon sugar rimShake ingredients in a cocktail shaker, strain, then serve over ice in a rocks glassThe Commoner• 1.5 oz Kingfly Vodka• 2 oz Kingfly Coffee Liqueur• 0.5 oz half & halfStir all ingredients with ice and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Garnish with grated cinnamon.Kingfly Spirits• Milk or milk alternative• Dark chocolate sauce• Monin Cookie Butter syrup• Brown sugar• Steam or heat milk, then add:• 2.5 oz of dark chocolate sauce• 1 tsp of brown sugar• 1.5 oz of Cookie Butter syrup (or one scoop of cookie butter)• Stir, then top with cocoa powder or whipped cream and cocoa powderSquare Cafe• 20 oz white rum• 0.5 oz Luxardo• .75 oz lime juice• 0.5 oz grapefruit juiceShake with ice and double strainSpirits & Tales