Four holiday drink recipes to warm up your spirits

Dealing with the In-laws
Ingredients:
• 1.75 oz Bourbon
• 0.25 oz apple molasses
• 0.5 oz Rivulet Liqueur
• 2 dashes of ginger bitters
• Garnish: Apple fan, cinnamon sugar rim
Instructions:
Shake ingredients in a cocktail shaker, strain, then serve over ice in a rocks glass
Location:
The Commoner
Inside the Hotel Monaco Pittsburgh
620 William Penn Plaza, Downtown
thecommonerpgh.com
Long Kiss Goodnight
Ingredients:
• 1.5 oz Kingfly Vodka
• 2 oz Kingfly Coffee Liqueur
• 0.5 oz half & half
Instructions:
Stir all ingredients with ice and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Garnish with grated cinnamon.
Location:
Kingfly Spirits
2613 Smallman St., Strip District
kingflyspirits.com
Cookie Butter Latte
Ingredients:
• Milk or milk alternative
• Dark chocolate sauce
• Monin Cookie Butter syrup
• Brown sugar
Instructions (for 12 oz. mug):
• Steam or heat milk, then add:
• 2.5 oz of dark chocolate sauce
• 1 tsp of brown sugar
• 1.5 oz of Cookie Butter syrup (or one scoop of cookie butter)
• Stir, then top with cocoa powder or whipped cream and cocoa powder
Location:
Square Cafe
134 S. Highland Ave., East Liberty
square-cafe.com
Hemingway Daiquiri
Ingredients:
• 20 oz white rum
• 0.5 oz Luxardo
• .75 oz lime juice
• 0.5 oz grapefruit juice
Instructions:
Shake with ice and double strain
Location:
Spirits & Tales
Inside The Oaklander Hotel
5130 Bigelow Blvd., Oakland
spiritsandtales.com