 Four holiday drink recipes to warm up your spirits | Holiday Guide | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Four holiday drink recipes to warm up your spirits

By

click to enlarge holiday-drinks-teaser.jpg
When the temperature starts dropping and the carols start playing, there are few things better than warming up your spirits with a nice holiday beverage. Why not do a toast before heading out for a night on the town? We not only found four great places offering delicious holiday drinks, but we talked them into sharing their recipes so you can make them at home all season long.

click to enlarge holiday-drinks-commoner.jpg

Dealing with the In-laws

Ingredients:
• 1.75 oz Bourbon
• 0.25 oz apple molasses
• 0.5 oz Rivulet Liqueur
• 2 dashes of ginger bitters
• Garnish: Apple fan, cinnamon sugar rim
Instructions:
Shake ingredients in a cocktail shaker, strain, then serve over ice in a rocks glass
Location:
The Commoner
Inside the Hotel Monaco Pittsburgh
620 William Penn Plaza, Downtown
thecommonerpgh.com

click to enlarge holiday-drinks-kingfly.jpg

Long Kiss Goodnight

Ingredients:
• 1.5 oz Kingfly Vodka
• 2 oz Kingfly Coffee Liqueur
• 0.5 oz half & half
Instructions:
Stir all ingredients with ice and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Garnish with grated cinnamon.
Location:
Kingfly Spirits
2613 Smallman St., Strip District
kingflyspirits.com

click to enlarge holiday-drinks-square-cafe.jpg

Cookie Butter Latte

Ingredients:
• Milk or milk alternative
• Dark chocolate sauce
• Monin Cookie Butter syrup
• Brown sugar
Instructions (for 12 oz. mug):
• Steam or heat milk, then add:
• 2.5 oz of dark chocolate sauce
• 1 tsp of brown sugar
• 1.5 oz of Cookie Butter syrup (or one scoop of cookie butter)
• Stir, then top with cocoa powder or whipped cream and cocoa powder
Location:
Square Cafe
134 S. Highland Ave., East Liberty
square-cafe.com

click to enlarge holiday-drinks-spirits.jpg

Hemingway Daiquiri

Ingredients:
• 20 oz white rum
• 0.5 oz Luxardo
• .75 oz lime juice
• 0.5 oz grapefruit juice
Instructions:
Shake with ice and double strain
Location:
Spirits & Tales
Inside The Oaklander Hotel
5130 Bigelow Blvd., Oakland
spiritsandtales.com

Trending

Speaking of...

Four Pittsburgh restaurants serving delicious gourd dishes

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Four Pittsburgh restaurants serving delicious gourd dishes

Personalized mimosas for Mother's Day, a rooftop beer garden reopens, and other Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Personalized mimosas for Mother's Day, a rooftop beer garden reopens, and other Pittsburgh food news

Square Café: Life, love, liberty, and the pursuit of pancakes

By Maggie Weaver

Nutella Crepes at Square Café

Spirits & Tales' French fare flies high above Oakland skyline

By Maggie Weaver

Horseradish Gnocchi Parisienne at Spirits & Tales
More »

Tags

Latest in Holiday Guide

Six snack trays for the perfect home holiday party

By Amanda Waltz

Six snack trays for the perfect home holiday party

Seven ways to give back to Pittsburghers in need this holiday season

By Ryan Deto

Seven ways to give back to Pittsburghers in need this holiday season

Holiday gift ideas for kids in Pittsburgh and beyond

By Meg St-Esprit

Holiday gift ideas for kids in Pittsburgh and beyond

Locally made ornaments for Pittsburgh holiday trees

By Lucy Chen

Locally made ornaments for Pittsburgh holiday trees
More »
More Holiday Guide »
All Specials & Guides »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • November 24-30, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Health Issue: A focus on mental health

Health Issue: A focus on mental health

By Lisa Cunningham

Community members gather to break the stigma of mental health through storytelling

Community members gather to break the stigma of mental health through storytelling

By Marcia Liggett

Pittsburgh teen uses own experiences with anxiety and depression to help others

Pittsburgh teen uses own experiences with anxiety and depression to help others

By Claire Lindsey

Pittsburgh artists speak about loss, stereotypes, and stigma due to mental illness

Pittsburgh artists speak about loss, stereotypes, and stigma due to mental illness

By Amanda Waltz

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation