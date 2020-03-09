 Four Chord Music Festival finally nabs its white whale | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Four Chord Music Festival finally nabs its white whale

By

blink-182
Four Chord Music Festival returns to Pittsburgh for its seventh year on Sat., July 11, and it's gearing up to the biggest one yet.

Headliners for the punk and alternative rock festival are blink-182 and The Used, with State Champs, Four Year Strong, The Ataris, Hit The Lights, Patent Pending, Sleep On It, Keep Flying, Eternal Boy, Look Out Loretta, and Fortune Cove rounding out the lineup.

The festival has also moved to a larger location. After past years at Xtaza, the former Metropol in the Strip, and then Highmark Stadium last year, the 2020 Four Chord Music Festival is taking place in Washington, Pa., at Wild Things Park, the newest venue from festival partner Drusky Entertainment.
Securing blink-182 as a headliner has been a long time coming for Four Chord founder Rishi Bahl of the band Eternal Boy. The veteran pop-punk band, one of Bahl's favorites, was slated to play at last year's festival, but things fell through when blink's agent said the band had support coming with them: Lil Wayne.

Bahl couldn't afford the Young Money rapper, who was touring with blink along with Neck Deep, last summer. And blink's team wasn't interested in a one-off show without Wayne. The Offspring ended up being the headliner for Four Chord 6.


But Bahl didn't give up on his aspiration of a Four Chord Music Festival with blink-182.

“The pinnacle point of this festival will be to get blink one day,” Bahl said in an October 2019 Post-Gazette article. “Well, Taylor Swift — a long time away, hopefully, which will never happen — and then blink.”

For the 2020 festival, Bahl has reached his goal. Up next: Taylor Swift at Four Chord 2021?

For updates and more information, check out Four Chord's website or Facebook page

