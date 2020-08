click to enlarge Photo: Randall Slavin blink-182

Pittsburgh's Four Chord Music Festival is the latest event to announce changes due to coronavirus concerns. Previously scheduled for July 11, the festival has been moved to Sat., July 17, 2021.While the date has changed, the lineup for the event looks almost exactly the same, with the addition of rock band Mayday Parade.Four Chord will still be taking place at Wild Things Park in Washington, PA.