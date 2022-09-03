Four Chord Music Fest is bigger than ever, bringing huge talent and local collabs

click to enlarge Photo: Nolan Knight All Time Low

There seems to be a default phrase when describing a new iteration of an event: “This year is bigger and better than ever!” However, that saying couldn’t ring truer for Four Chord Music Festival 8, taking place at Wild Things Park in Washington on the second weekend of September. The 2022 rock festival is, in fact, bigger than ever — it’s the first year Four Chord has expanded to two days, with an enormous lineup of talent, including Bad Religion, Descendants, Pennywise, All Time Low, and Jimmy Eats World.



“Stages will be running back and forth, so lack of music is nearly impossible,” says Adam Valen, marketing manager at Drusky Entertainment and one of the people responsible for this year’s fest, alongside Four Chord founder Rishi Bahl.

Whether it’s “better” is up to one’s own perception. Still, with the addition of local businesses collaborations — a Black Forge x Four Chord coffee blend for sale, custom Steel City x Four Chord shirts, two custom Four Chord beers courtesy of Dancing Gnome, and mobile record stores, among others — it’s hard to say the festival hasn’t improved since its launch in 2014.

“Being someone who attended Four Chord before getting involved from an organizational standpoint, I always loved the Warped Tour feeling it gave of going with your best friends, meeting new ones, discovering new music,” says Valen. “Four Chord Music Festival is still 100% an independently run music festival. [But] is now on its eighth iteration thanks to the support of the community that helps continue to support Four Chord. The festival went from doing an annual festival at Club Zoo in 2014 to now a two-day festival at a stadium. It's truly a testament to the community Rishi has helped build and nurture through his Four Chord Music brand in Pittsburgh.”

For those attending this year’s festival, Valen recommends going with a friend, or two, or three, and making sure to stay hydrated if it's a hot sunny and hot day.

“Wear a hat and sunscreen,” says Valen. “We want everyone to have an enjoyable and safe experience at Four Chord. If you like a band you just saw, but never heard of them until Four Chord, give them a follow. Buy a record or piece of merch. We also have a couple great nonprofits at the fest — Biggies Bullies, Hope For The Day, Punk Rock Saves Lives, Pass the Bass — so talk to them, learn more about what they do, and support!”

